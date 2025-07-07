Nikola Jokic’s Offseason Achievement Thrills NBA Community Amid Nuggets’ Jonas Valanciunas Situation

NBA players are known for lighting it up on the court—but off it? That’s where things get weirdly fascinating. From Robin Lopez obsessing over Disney parks to Kawhi Leonard reportedly driving a 20-year-old Chevy Tahoe, these guys have some unexpected off-court passions. One of the most famous? Denver’s very own Nikola Jokić and his love for horses. The reigning champ has made no secret of his harness racing obsession—and this offseason, he’s pulled those reins at just the right time.

Nikola Jokić’s love for horses isn’t just a hobby—it’s part of his DNA. Back in Sombor, Serbia, horses were his first love long before basketball took over. By 13, he was already skipping hoops practice to hang out at racetracks, and it runs in the family—his dad’s a lifelong equestrian fan too. Now, the Jokićs have their own stable and train horses for races. And if you still need proof of his passion? Less than a week after winning Denver’s first NBA title, he flew home just to catch a race. That’s not a side gig—that’s devotion.

A video shared by Nuggets reporter Katy Winge quickly went viral, capturing the 3x MVP and his crew erupting with excitement as they watched the finish, complete with sweeping aerial shots and tight close-ups of the race that had everyone on their feet.

So, you’ve got millions in the bank, a few MVPs to your name, and a championship ring. What do you do when the spotlight fades and the arena goes quiet? If you’re Nikola Jokić, you head straight to the stables. “The best sound in the world,” he once said, “is the sound of a horse eating.” Back in 2016, shortly after signing with the Nuggets, Jokić bought his first racehorse—Dream Catcher. Since then, he’s grown a stable of winners back home in Serbia, even turning his hometown of Sombor into a local racing hotspot.

He’s not trying to break into elite thoroughbred racing just yet—his horses race mostly in local harness events around Europe—but with wins from names like Brenno Laumar and a growing stable, Jokić’s clearly in it for the long run. Some reports even suggest he’s mentoring young riders, and long term, he’s hinted at retiring as a trotting coach.

But here’s the twist: for all that love of horses, Jokić still prefers basketball. “It’s better than racing horses,” he admitted. That might surprise some, considering he once dabbled as a jockey and even finished fourth in an amateur race. “I did good for a first-timer,” he said. Still, basketball holds something horse racing doesn’t—his whole heart. He fell for the game late, committing fully at 16 while playing in Novi Sad. From that point, it was countless hours mimicking Hakeem’s footwork and Magic’s passing flair.

He loved the physicality too—“You’ve seen a few times when other players pull me or grab my leg. I love that kind of play on the basketball court. This is just how we play in Serbia,” he wrote in The Players’ Tribune back in 2016. And while Jokić enjoys his well-earned victory lap, the Nuggets front office is navigating a far more complicated situation.

No exit for Jonas Valanciunas amid Euro move buzz?

“Denver has informed Jonas Valanciunas’ reps that it fully expects the center to honor his contract and will not let him out of the remaining two years on his deal,” team sources told Shams Charania. And with that, the Nuggets officially drew their line in the sand. While Jonas Valanciunas may be eyeing a $36 million offer from Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, Denver is making it clear: he’s not going anywhere. They traded Dario Saric to the Kings to get him—he’s now their plan to back up (and occasionally play alongside) Nikola Jokić. There’s $20 million left on his deal—$10.3M this season, $10M next—and the Nuggets aren’t budging.

Valanciunas, 33, reportedly traveled to Athens and agreed to all terms with Panathinaikos, who just won the EuroLeague title. The deal would’ve paid him $12M a year over three seasons. But under FIBA rules, a player under NBA contract needs a ‘Letter of Clearance’ to play elsewhere. And unless Denver signs off with a buyout, he’s blocked from signing with any team across the globe. As Marc Stein pointed out, that clearance simply won’t come unless the Nuggets make it official. Unlike last summer’s Sasha Vezenkov exit, where the Raptors allowed him to return to Europe, Denver is not in the mood to compromise.

And honestly, from the Nuggets’ side, it makes sense. Valanciunas averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 18.8 minutes last season. He’s a proven veteran who logged a double-double average for four straight seasons at his peak. With few strong big men left on the market—Al Horford’s been linked to Golden State, Moe Wagner’s off the board—it would be self-sabotage to let Jonas walk. Especially after a turbulent season that ended with Denver pushing the Thunder to seven games. The front office is clearly trying to reload after trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson and bringing back Bruce Brown. Now, they just want Valanciunas to suit up and hold the paint while Jokic catches his breath.

