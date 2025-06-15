Nikola Jokic’s Offseason Footage Sparks Luka Doncic Speculation

The NBA offseason has its own sacred traditions, doesn’t it? There’s the Draft, the chaos of free agency, and, of course, the annual photo drop of Nikola Jokic living his absolute best life back home in Serbia, looking like he hasn’t seen a weight room in months. And right on schedule, after the Nuggets’ tough playoff exit, the first images have surfaced. There he is, the three-time MVP, shirtless and carefree, rafting down a river with his buddies. He’s not exactly chiseled, and that’s putting it mildly.

And you know what? The basketball world absolutely loves it. It’s become a core part of the Jokic legend. Fans go nuts for it. “That’s my MVP!” one will tweet. Another will joke, “Jokic trains like a retired fisherman and still gives your favorite player 40, 15, and 10.” It’s this hilarious, almost mythical narrative: the guy who is arguably the best basketball player on the entire planet looks like your buddy who loves a few beers and a big plate of barbecue on the weekend.

His teammate DeAndre Jordan even said on FanDuel TV that the last time he heard from Jokic, “he sent me a picture of him with a horse. Like a selfie of him and the horse together.” It just proves the point: Jokic clocks out of his 9-to-5 NBA job and goes back to being a regular dude who loves his horses and his hometown.

But as soon as those new photos of a relaxed, beer-belly-having Jokic hit the timeline, a different, much spicier conversation immediately kicked off. It’s a debate that highlights a wild double standard in the NBA, and it all revolves around another European superstar: Luka Doncic. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) saw the Jokic pics and put it perfectly:

“If this was Luka tho…” And that one comment just blew the doors wide open. Because let’s be real, he’s got a point. Can you imagine the meltdown if a shirtless picture of Luka looking like that surfaced?

