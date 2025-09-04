Nikola Jokic’s Serbia Faces Major Injury Concern Ahead of Finland Clash at EuroBasket

When EuroBasket reaches its knockout rounds, every possession feels heavier, and every injury magnifies into a potential turning point. That’s exactly where Serbia finds itself now. After cruising through much of the group stage, Nikola Jokic and company were expected to roll into the Round of 16 as favorites. Instead, they head into their clash with Finland facing more questions than answers.

The biggest red flag came in their final group-stage battle against Turkey, widely regarded as the best game of the tournament so far. Serbia fell 95–90 in a thriller, but the scoreboard wasn’t the only blow. Injuries are beginning to pile up, leaving Serbia dangerously thin at the wrong time.

Aleksa Avramovic, Serbia’s gritty guard known for his defensive edge, limped out of that Turkey clash with a heel injury just before halftime. He never returned to the court, and the absence was felt immediately in the second half as Serbia struggled to contain Turkey’s backcourt. Initial scans showed no serious damage, according to Mozzart Sport, but his status for the Round of 16 matchup against Finland remains uncertain.

That uncertainty carries weight. Avramović has been averaging 9 points, 3.2 assists, and 2 rebounds in nearly 18 minutes per game at EuroBasket 2025. More importantly, his role as a defensive stopper, one that earned him the “defensive bully” label at the 2024 Olympics, where he even grabbed Best Defensive Player honors, has been central to Serbia’s backcourt balance. Losing Bogdan Bogdanović earlier in the tournament already hurt their scoring depth. Without Avramović, Serbia risks becoming vulnerable on both ends.

To make matters more concerning, fans noticed he also took a knock near the eye during that same game. While the heel injury was the official reason he sat out the second half, the overall physical toll made it impossible for him to return. It highlighted how high-octane the Serbia–Turkey clash was, elite shooting, relentless energy, and an intensity that turned the game into an instant EuroBasket classic.

For Serbia to stay alive, the burden once again falls squarely on Nikola Jokic’s shoulders. And so far, he’s responded in ways that remind everyone why he’s considered one of the best players in the world.

Against Latvia on August 30, Jokic delivered one of the most iconic performances of his international career,39 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, setting a new Serbian EuroBasket scoring record. He even battled through a bleeding elbow after a nasty fall, returning to seal the win. His willingness to switch from playmaker to scorer when Latvia defended him one-on-one showed just how versatile he remains.

In the easier group stage games, Jokic dialed it back, letting teammates shine. Against Czechia, Serbia breezed to an 82–60 win with Avramović leading the way in points and assists. But the Turkey loss told another story: Jokic was brilliant with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists, but Alperen Şengün’s 28-13-8 masterpiece outshined him on the night. Without more help, even Jokic’s brilliance may not be enough.

Serbia’s Injury Crisis

The Avramović situation is just the latest chapter in Serbia’s mounting health concerns. Bogdan Bogdanović, the team’s captain and secondary scorer, was ruled out after just two games due to a hamstring injury. His absence left Jokic as the unquestioned offensive anchor. Tristan Vukčević, the young big man expected to provide depth in the frontcourt, missed the Turkey game with a muscular issue, though coach Svetislav Pešić has suggested he could be back within a few days.

Altogether, only 10 players were available against Turkey. For a team expected to challenge for gold, that lack of depth has exposed vulnerabilities. Without Bogdanović’s shot-making, Avramović’s defensive bite, and Vukčević’s size, Jokic is playing with a slimmer margin of error than ever before.

Waiting for Serbia in the Round of 16 is Finland, and they’re not to be taken lightly. Lauri Markkanen, the Utah Jazz forward, leads the charge and is more than capable of swinging a knockout game with his shooting and versatility. Finland has also been spotlighted for younger talents like Miikka Muurinen, whom FIBA has highlighted as one of EuroBasket 2025’s emerging stars.

Finland may lack Serbia’s depth of star power, but with Serbia limping in at less than full strength, the playing field feels more even than expected. If Avramović can’t go, Markkanen and Finland’s backcourt will see an opening to attack, making this matchup far more dangerous than the brackets suggested.

Nikola Jokic’s brilliance is undeniable. He has delivered historic nights, carried Serbia through adversity, and shown he can adapt his game depending on what’s needed. But basketball is rarely a one-man sport. If Avramović sits, and if Bogdanović and Vukčević remain question marks, Serbia’s run could end earlier than many predicted.

Coach Pešić will need to lean even harder on Jokic while hoping for quick recoveries. The silver lining is that Avramović’s injury is not serious, and Vukčević may return. But in tournament basketball, timing is everything, and right now, Serbia’s timing feels uncertain.

Serbia entered EuroBasket 2025 as one of the favorites, led by Nikola Jokic’s unmatched talent. But with injuries mounting, especially the heel issue to Aleksa Avramović, the road ahead has become much more complicated. Against Finland, Serbia will need all the resilience it can muster.

So here’s the question: Do you believe Nikola Jokic has enough left in the tank to carry this shorthanded Serbia squad to the quarterfinals, or is Finland ready to spring an upset?