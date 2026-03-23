Nikola Jokic Shares Outlook on Nuggets’ Championship Hopes

Nikola Jokic knows the kind of team the Denver Nuggets can be when everything comes together, and he’s making sure the rest of the NBA doesn’t forget it. Despite an inconsistent stretch, the former Finals MVP sent a clear warning to opposing teams: if Denver finds its rhythm, stopping them will be a completely different challenge.

In an interview with the Nuggets, the 30-year-old center sent a warning to the other teams with his battle cry. “Winning a championship, it’s always something that, but that’s going to probably be all the players, all the teams, all the coaches, everything, everybody’s going to say that a championship is something that really, probably the only one that’s kind of, you want that, you know, that’s what’s continuing. That’s something that you really want because it’s competitive. You want to win, you want to be the best. So, and that’s the only reason, reason, uh, kind of proof, not reason, proof oh, we are the best,” Jokic stated.

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Immediately, he was asked if the Nuggets are capable of lifting another Championship this season. Jokic’s answer was straightforward. “Just, I think we have some kind of versatility in, in, in us on different, tough type of players, good combination of different type of players. We have a new coaching staff who is like giving us that kind of something refreshing, new energy, and still kind of have a couple of guys who are new and giving us a different type of weapon. So we can definitely, uh, surprise some teams,” the Nuggets star added.

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Jokic’s comments highlight a feeling of belief in the group. Despite the setbacks this season, the Nuggets still have the pieces to challenge deep into the playoffs.

Imago Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots a free throw against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This reflects the Nuggets’ offseason and in-season evolution: key additions like Cam Johnson (acquired via trade for perimeter scoring and defense) have complemented the core, while depth players such as Peyton Watson have emerged as two-way weapons.

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Watson’s breakout (averaging career-high in points during stretches without starters) and the bench’s resilience during injuries have created genuine lineup flexibility—a step up from previous seasons’ more rigid rotations.

This “good combination” allows Denver to adapt to physical, fast-paced, or shooting-heavy opponents, turning potential weaknesses into matchup nightmares.

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Jokic credited the “new coaching staff who is like giving us that kind of something refreshing, new energy.” After the 2025 shakeup (Michael Malone’s departure and David Adelman’s promotion to head coach), Adelman’s staff has instilled accountability and honesty, with players buying in despite early struggles.

This reset has injected motivation and tactical tweaks—focusing on player development, defensive versatility, and optimizing Jokic’s playmaking—which have helped stabilize the team post-injury wave.

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Last postseason (2025 Western Conference Semifinals), Denver pushed the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games (OKC won 4-3, including a Game 7 rout, but Denver forced it with strong home performances, like 119-107 in Game 6).

This series exposed OKC’s vulnerabilities against Jokic-led schemes, and with added depth/roster tweaks, a potential rematch is highly winnable—positioning Denver as a “dark horse” or primary threat to OKC’s repeat bid in a fluid West.

The three-time MVP continues near-triple-double averages – 28.0 PPG, 12.6 RPG, and 10.6 APG with efficient shooting, even after missing games due to knee issues.

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Jokic’s “warning” isn’t an exaggeration; he’s being realistic about his team’s potential. Injuries derailed consistency, but the Nuggets’ refreshed staff, deepened bench, versatile weapons, and Jokic’s unmatched impact create a roster capable of seven-game wars against anyone.

In a conference where no team has separated itself definitively, Denver’s pedigree (2023 champs, recent deep runs) and current trajectory make them a team no contender wants to face in May.

If health holds and momentum builds, this group can absolutely “surprise some teams” and remind the league why Jokic remains the most dominant force of the era.

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They are hot on the heels of the fourth-placed Houston Rockets, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are hot on their heels with a similar record.

Ever since the Nuggets selected Jokic as a second-round pick in the draft, their fortunes have changed completely. Before his arrival, the Nuggets struggled to reach the playoffs, but in 2023, they won the Championship and are now regulars in the playoffs. In the process, Jokic doesn’t mind being the bad guy as he is the leader of the pack.

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Nikola Jokic doesn’t mind being the bad guy as a leader of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets took a punt on Nikola Jokic in the 2014 NBA Draft. Little did they know that the Serbian big man would completely change their franchise.

He changed the franchise’s culture, and since 2019, they have been a regular playoff team. Jokic is proud of the change that he has brought to the franchise and also to the city of Denver. He is still developing as a leader and doesn’t mind being the bad guy sometimes to some of his teammates for the greater good.

Imago Nov 19, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“I think I’m trying to be a better teammate, trying to be a better leader. I try not to talk to the referees like I said many times. Mentally, not losing your energy on some stuff that you cannot control,” the Serbian big man stated. “I think a leader, sometimes, you need to be the bad guy. I think that’s something that I cannot be when I start. Next step is sometimes you need to be a bad guy. I think that is my next step,”

As a bad guy, he means being upfront with his teammates, no matter how hard the conversation gets, if it helps the team improve. At first, the leadership role was not easy for the Serb, but over the years, he has gotten used to it. Now, he has been pretty vocal about things that he likes and dislikes.