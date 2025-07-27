Nikola Jokic Sets Priorities Straight in Emotional Display Amid Uncertain Nuggets Future

Nikola Jokic might be the most unbothered superstar in the league, but put him near a racetrack, and you’ll see a different fire light up. Everyone knows his love for horses runs deeper than his MVP trophies. Sure, he’ll casually dismantle NBA defenses with no-look passes and drop 30-point triple-doubles like it’s routine. But when it comes to his horses? That’s the real heartbeat. This off-season gave us Exhibit A—no press, no post-game suits, just Jokic, his stables, and a grin wider than the Denver skyline. For the Joker, basketball is a job. Horseracing? That’s home.

He might be stoic on the hardwood, but Sunday showed us just how deep Nikola Jokić’s passion for horse racing runs. One of his horses crossed the finish line first in Serbia, and the moment completely overwhelmed him. The Joker—usually calm, collected, and unreadable—let the emotion pour out. Tears streamed down his face before he made his way onto the track, where he celebrated the victory with a champagne pop straight out of a fairy tale. Forget MVP speeches or buzzer-beaters—this was pure, unfiltered joy from a man who loves the sport just as much as the one he dominates.

“Nikola Jokic was in tears after his horse won a race today 🥹,” titled HoopsAlert on Instagram, showing the Serbian in a completely different skin than what we see in the NBA.

