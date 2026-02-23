Nikola Jokić Supporters Kicked Out of Chase Center During Warriors Game

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a head injury in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the second time in as many weeks, Nikola Jokić’s interactions, or lack thereof, with his dedicated Serbian fans have become a topic of debate, with the latest incident occurring at the Chase Center during a game against the Warriors.

During the February 22 game in Golden State, Nikola Jokić was at the free-throw line with seconds left before halftime. Suddenly, attention shifted from the court to the stands, where security was escorting several Serbian fans out of the arena. One fan who saw this live on TV blasted the stadium’s security.

“Security bothering this couple for holding up a serbian flag at the game and kicking them out… loser a– stadium!! leave them alone!!”

These points could be the reason why either the Serbian flag was confiscated or why the fans were asked to leave the arena. First is the policy of the Chase Center, which prohibits any signs/banners/flags over 11×17.

Another reason could be them holding the flag for too long and obstructing the view of other fans in the arena.

While the Chase Center incident remains unconfirmed, a well-documented situation in Chicago just weeks ago provides more context. The Bulls hosted the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, February 7, and it was Serbian Heritage Night. Some Serb fans were in attendance, especially for Nikola Jokić, but they were left disappointed by the 3x MVP’s actions.

Nikola Jokić remains silent after apparent disrespect towards fans

Close to 50 young members of the folklore group “Tromeđa” from the Church of St. George traveled from Indiana to Chicago to see the Joker. To make it more special, they donned their traditional attire and also featured on the United Center screens when they welcomed their local hero with a traditional Serbian song and dance. Despite their heartfelt gesture, the troupe didn’t get a single glance from Nikola Jokić.

“A good number of them, when the game ended, armed with Serbian flags and caps, formed a guard of honor at the arena exit, chanted his name, repeated ‘MVP, MVP!’, but Nikola Jokić, passing by, merely waved his hand indifferently and went off to shower, leaving them speechless and peed on, excuse the expression,” wrote Antonije Kovačević of the Serbian Times, shaming the Denver Nuggets superstar. “You had to be there and hear how the silence echoed after he left the hall.”

They apparently waited for him, but Jokić skipped any meet-and-greet opportunity and left the arena, leaving behind disappointed young fans. Until now, the Finals MVP has been silent on this controversy. Meanwhile, Tromeđa is getting love on social media for its vibrant display.