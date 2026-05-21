Nikola Jokic Teammate Tied to Rich Paul Makes Special Appearance at Lakers Facility Amid Trade Rumors

It is hard to reject the Los Angeles Lakers‘ allure. There’s no secret, but the legacy franchise has a deep history of making superstars. It’s the same building where Kobe Bryant and Shaq did the three-peat. The star culture has since produced LeBron James and now Luka Doncic. A trade link is like a window of opportunity. The Lakers’ car doesn’t always stop by. Restricted free agent Peyton Watson’s appearance at the Lakers facility added to the growing buzz around him and Los Angeles.

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A Klutch Sports pro day at the Lakers’ facility, an event run by Rich Paul, featured Klutch clients and drew league personnel, and Peyton Watson’s presence at that event linked a Klutch-tied teammate to the Lakers amid trade chatter.

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The Nuggets forward didn’t announce he is leaving Nikola Jokic and the team. However, the dynamic forward was present at the Lakers’ facility. Peyton Watson, who’s represented by Klutch Sports, the agency led by Rich Paul, showed up at the Lakers’ practice site during the agency’s pro day, which sparked fresh trade speculation because the event brings players, agents, and team decision-makers together.

Watson primarily spent time with draft prospects under his agent, such as Caleb Wilson. The 23-year-old probably offered some advice on adapting to life in the NBA and other nuggets of knowledge that rookies could benefit from knowing.

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The focus of the day, with NBA executives also coming to the arena, is to get a well-rounded look at the prospects and the opportunity to talk with them. Watson’s Instagram stories from the facility only added to the speculation around his future. Posting from the facility naturally drew attention because it came during a period of active trade and free-agency chatter. He is going to be among the most coveted players in the market over the summer. And the Lakers are among the hopeful teams wanting to use their cap space for Peyton Watson.

The Nuggets do get the option to match any incoming offer. Watson is still a restricted free agent, so the Nuggets retain the right to match offers. According to reports, Denver is prioritising extending Peyton Watson. The 23-year-old had a breakout season, averaging a career-high 14.6 points and showing tremendous upside on the defensive end.

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The Nuggets are aware of how valuable Watson can be. However, the projected second-apron line already sits right in Denver’s path, and adding a new Watson deal would make the front office’s choices harder. There is a chance that Denver is forced to make a choice between paying financial penalties and sacrificing Peyton Watson.

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The Denver Nuggets’ expensive problems

The Denver Nuggets‘ shocking playoff exit came with a highly publicised callout from Jaden McDaniels. He pointed to a lack of defense. Most experts attributed their weak resistance to Peyton Watson’s absence. He suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain, sidelining him for the entire series. But Watson showed in the regular season, averaging close to one block and over one steal, that he could be a terror on both sides of the floor.

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That happening during his contract year raised his value significantly. The 23-year-old is expected to go from a $6.5 million per year player to fetching an annual salary of more than $20 million. Denver would happily accept bringing their talented wing back. However, it can’t happen without them entering deep into the second apron. The team has a $213.88 million salary table with just 10 players committed for next season. In short, the Nuggets need to complete substantial business and free up cap space to avoid losing Watson.

Because wild offers will hit his table. The Nuggets, to match it, need to part ways with either Jamal Murray. Aaron Gordon or Cameron Johnson. Peyton Watson would essentially take the slot of whichever player gets dealt. The Nuggets could still just pay him and keep everyone. However, for a team that’s yet to make it to a conference finals since winning, wasting a year over the second apron is detrimental to their future.

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According to Bennett Durando of the Denver Post, the franchise could part ways with more than one “starter” in the offseason. Best believe it’s being done to revamp the roster’s appearance. Watson fits the vision. But he requires the Nuggets to buy into the promise he showed, and reflect the same on a negotiated contract. Right now, it’s more about protecting a star asset before thinking about competing. Peyton Watson could be their future, but the Nuggets need to believe it wholeheartedly.

They need to be ready for a situation where the Lakers and a bunch of other teams offer lucrative proposals to Watson. Do the Nuggets match them or let him go? It’s going to be a strategic battle where opportunity and timing could dictate how this saga ends.