Nikola Jokic 2015 vs Yang Hansen 2025: Statistical Summer League Comparison

“This is a very, very unique talent in our opinion,” said Blazers general manager Joe Cronin in reference to Yang Hansen during the 2025 NBA Draft. The league franchise certainly believed in the player, as the 7-foot-1 center became the first Chinese player selected in the NBA Draft’s first round in nearly 20 years. Yang might still be an unknown in American basketball, but he is a big name back in his home country. From being named the CBA’s Defensive Player of the Year at the age of 18, to averaging double-digits in the Qingdao Eagles, Yang was able to shape an impressive resume that allowed him to be drafted 16th overall.

Despite the player’s previous success, the Blazers still took a gamble. Fortunately, it is a gamble that is paying off now. ‘Chinese Jokic’, as Jake Fischer highlighted, was the name given by a Nuggets source and has been leaving a memorable mark in the Summer League. However, how do his stats compare to the actual Nikola Jokic? Well, let’s find out.

A look at the summer league stats of Hansen and Jokic

Alright, let’s talk numbers, because that’s where the real story often starts in Summer League. Yang Hansen rolled through 4 games in the recent NBA 2K26 Summer League, putting up a solid line of 10.8 points, 5.0 boards, and 3.8 dimes. From the field, he was knocking down 45.7% of his shots, hitting 33.3% from deep (not bad for a big man!), and nailing an impressive 87.5% from the charity stripe. Now, at first glance, it already puts him ahead of the Denver Nuggets star, back in his sole Summer League run in 2015.

‘The Joker,’ across his 5 games that year, was a bit more modest with 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. His shooting splits were respectable at 45.9% from the field, but a lower 28.6% from three, and a surprisingly low 57.1% from the free-throw line. But here’s where we really dig in, because per-game stats don’t necessarily tell the whole story. I mean, stats never really tell the whole story, but let’s try and get a clearer picture through per-48 minutes.

And Yang Hansen’s numbers? They’re eye-popping. He was cooking at 21.1 points, pulling down 9.8 rebounds, dishing out 7.3 assists, and throwing a massive 4.4 blocks! That kind of all-around output, especially the playmaking and shot-blocking from a young center, screams ‘modern big man’ potential. Now, let’s stack that up against the young Joker from 2015.

His per-48 stats were 18.3 points, a dominant 14.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, along with 3.2 blocks (shoutout to basketball.realgm.com for both the stats). See the difference? While Hansen’s got the flashier scoring and assist numbers, Nikola Jokic was already a rebounding monster. In his Summer League assessment by Bleacher Report journalist Adam Fromal, Nikola Jokic was described as “an impressive young contributor who should provide a substantial boost to the Denver Nuggets during his rookie season.”

Jokic earned praise for his timing on the offensive glass, as it allowed him to make up for missed shots from his teammates. His skills at touching the ball around the hoop also helped make a case for him on the offensive end. Despite that, he was also described as someone who was yet to adjust amongst the NBA-caliber talent. And don’t forget the draft context here, because it frames everything. Nikola was the infamous 41st overall pick, famously overshadowed by a Taco Bell commercial. Nobody expected much, so his solid Summer League numbers, even if they weren’t flashy, were a pleasant surprise. Yang, though? He walked in as the 16th overall pick (although he was munching on fried chicken before he hurriedly got into his suit!), with higher expectations from the jump.

Similarly to the Serbian superstar, Hansen has to adjust to the pace of the game and the size of his opponents. He acknowledged this while also adding that his rebounding needs improvement. The rebounds are the only stat in which Jokic averaged higher than the ‘Chinese Jokic’. Yang’s commitment to boxing out the closest guy is reportedly playing a role in his low rebound total. At 7-foot-1, the center needs to be physically dominant.

Well, the Nikola Jokic from 10 years ago is not the same one now. He has risen statistically and in terms of on-court dominance. Therefore, if he gets the chance to go up against him in the 2025-26 season, Yang Hansen will have to be prepared. After all, he can’t perform poorly in front of his idol.

Yang Hansen had a wholesome response when asked about playing against Nikola Jokic

Being referred to as ‘Chinese Jokic’ and not getting asked about Nikola Jokic would have been a miss when interviewing Yang Hansen. A little before mid-July, KOIN News Sports Anchor/Reporter Brenna Greene highlighted a Q&A session in which the Blazers star had participated. During the same time, the young star was asked what questions he would ask his “idol”, Nikola Jokic, when he plays against him.

Yang answered in Chinese with a mischievous smile on his face. His interpreter translated his remark to “Picture? Signature, please?”. This brought out some genuine laughter from the journalists.

Similarly to Jokic, Yang’s game is below the rim. He is capable of throwing down a sneaky dunk after a path has been cleared for him. So, while both guys showed flashes of brilliance, their initial Summer League statistical profiles had different flavors. Yang’s looking like a do-it-all offensive hub with serious defensive upside. Jokic, even as a raw prospect, was already showing that unique rebounding prowess that eventually became a hallmark of his MVP game.

It just goes to show you, Summer League is a starting line, not the finish line, but these numbers give us plenty to chew on!