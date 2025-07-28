Nikola Vucevic Publicly Humiliated by Ex-Teammate Amid Lakers Rumor

Chicago once ruled the court like deep-dish rules the city. But now? The Bulls are barely clinging to the leftovers of greatness. Since their lone playoff trip in 2021, where the Bucks gave them a reality check in five games, the cracks have only deepened. With Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball shipped off in a rebuild attempt, the chaos continues. Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic found time to trade online jabs with a former teammate amidst actual trade rumors.

Nikola’s future has been an intriguing tale lately, and some voices are growing stronger every day. The Bulls are yet to decide on Vucevic’s fate; at the same time, the Lakers might be sitting in camouflage waiting for the perfect moment to bag the seasoned 34-year-old center. Vucevic has quietly carved out a career most players dream of. Two All-Star nods, eleven straight seasons averaging over 17 points, and still flying under the radar.

Even at 34, he could anchor a contender’s paint. Yet the Bulls are caught in limbo. No postseason firepower. No clear direction. So why not flip Vucevic for future gold? After all, $20,000,000 in the final year is a juicy piece on any trade table. The Golden State Warriors look like the most logical escape route. They have danced around the center void for years. Vucevic could walk in and immediately offer experience, floor spacing, and toughness.

But then the Los Angeles Lakers could be an alternate door, teaming him up with Deandre Ayton to transform a soft spot into a core strength. Either way, his $21,481,481 salary in 2025-26 deserves better than an early April vacation in Chicago. Sadly, trade winds have gone still. NBA insider Jake Fischer hinted at a possible buyout, especially since Vucevic is one of just two Bulls players over 28. The Chicago Bulls might rather release the veteran than carry him through another aimless year. And that’s when Bill Duffy’s voice cuts through the static: “The Lakers only have 1 legit center on the roster. I’d absolutely go after Vucevic if he’s bought out. And you know who is agent is, right?”

Interestingly enough, the Lakers now have two centers on the team. One, Jaxson Hayes, who has recently signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for $3.45 million. Meanwhile, the 2018 No.1 draft pick, Deandre Ayton, made headlines when he shook hands with LA for two years and around $16 million with a player option for 2026-27. Yet, Rob Pelinka’s pursuit of greatness and the Lakers’ reported post-LeBron dreams demand more force.

Meanwhile, Vucevic lit up social media with a cheeky jab at his former teammate, blending sarcasm with just the right touch of bromance. It was all smiles, all heart, and absolutely on-brand. Even as his future with the Bulls drifts through clouds of uncertainty, the fun never took a timeout. Vooch kept the timeline buzzing while the rumors kept swirling.

Nikola Vucevic’s online banter with ex-Orlando Magic teammate

Evan Fournier packed his NBA bags after 12 seasons. He landed in Greece with a fresh three-year deal from Olympiacos BC. From Denver to Detroit with pit stops in Boston and New York, he truly made Orlando his home from 2014 to 2021. He arrived via trade for Arron Afflalo and left for Jeff Teague. During that Magic run, he shared the court—and plenty of buckets—with current Bulls big man Vooch.

Now, Fournier announced via X: “Olympiacos welcomed me like family. This isn’t a new chapter. It’s the continuation of something strong. Couldn’t be happier to be part of this sacré club for 3 more seasons. See you all soon.” And well, taking the ex-teammate’s liberty, Vucevic reacted to the signing with sarcastic choice words. He said, “Feel sorry for Olympiakos fans having to watch this douchebag for 3 more seasons.”

via Imago Nov 18, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

When Vucevic breaks a months-long silence just to roast Evan Fournier, you know the bromance is real. That’s what friends are for—digital shade with flair. Meanwhile, Fournier is living the legacy life with Olympiacos BC, a Greek powerhouse that has claimed three of the last four titles and 13 overall. Talk smack online, chase trophies overseas. Now that’s balance. But hey, the former NBA didn’t sit in silence. He too clapped back at Vooch, saying: “Its ok bro I know you’re tired of playing for the lottery.”

Well, the former shooting guard of the Magic once flirted with 20 points a night in the NBA, but his spark dimmed with time. So, he crossed the Atlantic last September and lit it up with Olympiacos, winning the Greek championship in year one. Clearly loving the vibe, the Frenchman doubled down on paradise and locked in a fresh three-year deal.

When sarcasm meets trade rumors, the NBA hits peak theater. Nikola Vucevic may be stuck in limbo, but his wit travels first class. Between digital roast battles and front-office whispers, the Bulls’ big man keeps it spicy while the Lakers quietly reload. As Fournier thrives in Greece and Vooch toys with timelines, one thing is clear—this league never sleeps; it scrolls.