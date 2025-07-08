Nina Westbrook Confirms Mental Health Battle While Russell Westbrook’s Free Agency Takes Major Hit

Sometimes, you just want to scream into a pillow shaped like world peace. Chaos gets loud. Life gets messy. And your mind? It starts pacing like it’s late for something. Anxiety creeps in, turning calm into a rumor. But eventually, the fog clears. You exhale. You choose peace. Nina Westbrook did too. And instead of staying silent, she shared that soft, sacred shift with the world. Her glow-up came wrapped in healing, not noise.

It looks like Russell Westbrook’s wife was battling a tough mental health situation. But now, things seem to have settled down in peace for her. She shared an IG Reel on Tuesday with a strong message. Nina captioned: “For months I lived in my head. Now I live my days. Huge difference. The weight of the world hasn’t gotten any lighter. I’ve just found a way to make it all flow better. 🖤 .” She also mentioned four things she did to get out of her head and live in her actual life.

In the Reel, Westbrook specified the 4 magical steps that helped her healing journey. She wrote: “I created something to help solve a problem.” Nina mentioned that launching Nebbi helped her focus and channel her thoughts into something meaningful. Instead of overthinking, she shifted her energy toward creating and growing something purposeful. She also added, “I focused on small wins.” Nina Westbrook said that small, consistent actions—like approving features or making mindful choices—can create meaningful change over time. That’s the philosophy behind her brand, Nebbi: simple steps, powerful growth.

That seems like a lot of progress in her battle. Meanwhile, she also runs her podcast called Do Tell Relationship Podcast, which has been on pause for a while. Now, she’s stepping back into the spotlight with a spark—and a mic. Just before the big relaunch, Westbrook teased fans on Instagram with a bold promise: “New hair, new studio, new episodes!”

Well, well, that’s all the growth and progress in Mrs. Westbrook’s life. But on the other hand, Mr. Westbrook, we mean Brodie has yet to decide his future in the NBA. Surely, the unrestricted free agency hasn’t been mapped out for the 36-year-old point guard yet. But, there are movements and ripples ready to take big turns.

Amidst Nina Westbrook’s confession, Russell Westbrook feels the impact of shifts in the league

The 9x All-Star guard and future HOFer, Russell Westbrook, waved goodbye to his $3.4 million player option with Denver and leapt into free agency. At 36, he played 75 games, started 36, and still clocked 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in his 17th season. Yet, a week into free agency, he’s unsigned. The clock’s ticking, but Brodie’s script is far from finished. With the Nuggets locking in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown, Westbrook’s return feels like a fading dream. His options? Slimmer by the day. But here’s the twist—Bradley Beal’s looming buyout from the Suns has thrown the market into pause mode.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, teams are now waiting. Westbrook’s future hangs in suspense, caught in Beal’s free agency storm. “There is the increasingly expected availability this week of Bradley Beal as a sudden marquee unrestricted free agent … and how that will affect the fates of some high-profile veteran guards. Namely, future Hall of Famers Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, and former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.”

Fischer also added, “League sources say that the options for Paul, Westbrook, and Brogdon are likely to be impacted by where Beal lands.” Suddenly, Westbrook’s future felt like it was gathering dust on the shelf. With suitors silent and free agency ticking by, retirement whispers grew louder. But Jake Fischer just hit pause on that panic. Teams are watching Bradley Beal’s next move. Once Beal picks his new home, those left behind may come knocking on Westbrook’s door.

While Nina dances with peace, Russell waits in the storm’s eye. Her journey found healing in purpose and soft power. His path, though uncertain, still holds a spark. One leaps into light, the other holds for the right call. But make no mistake—the Westbrooks are still writing chapters. And whether it’s in a studio or on the hardwood, their next moves are brewing something bold.