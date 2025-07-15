Nina Westbrook Experiments With New Sports as Russell Westbrook Drops Cryptic LA Message

We’re weeks into the free agency, and most of the free agents have found themselves new homes. Although there are a few names still in the pipeline, the most shocking one is of former MVP, Russell Westbrook. With us now, in the middle of July, the veteran has yet to decide on his future. However, the 36-year-old seems in no rush to commit to a team after he declined his player option earlier this year with the Denver Nuggets. On the contrary, it seems like he and his wife, Nine Westbrook, have picked a new hobby.

It is no secret that the former Denver superstar is a man of many talents. After all, he played three different sports in high school, including basketball, football, and even tennis. Although his tennis career did not take off, with basketball taking the driver’s seat, but it seems his wife has fallen in love with the sport. Recently, Nine Westbrook, who isn’t that active on social media, posted on Instagram, giving fans and followers a little sneak peek into her daily life.

Westbrook’s better half’s post featured her playing tennis at a local court. “Did somebody say Wimbledon?” She wrote within the clip, referring to the prestigious Grand Slam event that recently concluded. Not just this, another thing that caught everyone’s attention was Nina Westbrook’s motivating caption. “Do that one thing you’ve been ghosting. You know the one. — @thenebbiway” she captioned the post. Not only did the NBA star’s wife pick up something she’d been ghosting, but she also motivated her followers to do the same.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) Expand Post

AD

It’s refreshing to see her dive into something she genuinely enjoys. Interestingly, her husband was notably absent from the clip, given his deep-rooted connection to the sport. Still, who’s to say this isn’t the beginning of a shared passion the couple might embrace more openly once Russell Westbrook wraps up his basketball career? That said, retirement doesn’t appear to be on the horizon just yet. With multiple teams reportedly pursuing the free agent, Westbrook remains in demand. Amid the speculation, the veteran stirred curiosity with a cryptic post that has fans buzzing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Russell Westbrook leaves fans baffled with a cryptic IG story

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Westbrook’s future ever since he decided to decline his player option with the Denver Nuggets. The veteran guard has been linked with the likes of the Sacramento Kings, but it seems like Westbrook’s priorities lie elsewhere. Recently, the veteran guard posted a clip on his Instagram story with an easter egg hidden in it. The story featured him grooving to some hip-hop music. Although that seems like some usual Westbrook stuff, right? However, it wasn’t.

The interesting thing about the clip the 36-year-old posted on his story was his outfit. Not many people would’ve noticed the text written on the former MVP’s T-shirt. If you were one of them, don’t worry, we’ve got you. Westbrook was repping a UCLA T-shirt, of course, the main reason could be the fact that he suited up for the Bruins from 2006 to 2008. However, many believe that this could also be a hint toward the veteran’s next move, which doesn’t sound too far-fetched.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Both the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers have been in the mix alongside a few other teams being linked with Westbrook. So, it might not be a surprise if the veteran guard is indicating something big here. More so because he has ties with both organizations, having played for them previously. Now, whether this is just a random coincidence or a hint, we can just wait and watch as the Russell Westbrook saga takes a new, interesting turn.