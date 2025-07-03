Nina Westbrook Goes Through Personal Changes Amid Russell Westbrook’s Bucks Rumors

Change doesn’t wait for permission. It crashes in, like a buzzer-beater no one saw coming. In the NBA, it rewrites legacies overnight. Some players rise, bathed in glory. Others, like Russell Westbrook, get tangled in stories that won’t let go. That one trade to the Lakers still haunts. But the market’s heating up again. And maybe, just maybe, it’s Brodie’s time to shift again. And while he watches the boards, his wife, Nina, is quietly crafting her own comeback play.

The 36-year-old veteran point guard’s wife is more than a familiar courtside face. Nina Westbrook is an entrepreneur and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from UCLA, then pursued a master’s in clinical psychology at The Chicago School. With purpose and precision, she built her path. Eventually, she secured her license and stepped into a field where empathy meets expertise.

Now, Nina runs her own podcast called Do Tell Relationship Podcast that has been on pause for a while. But now, she’s ready to bring back the flare of meaningful conversations. Before the mega kick-off, Westbrook shared a post on Instagram with the caption: “New hair, new studio, new episodes!”

So, bringing an end to her free-flowing curls, Nina has chosen dreadlocks for a change. With a bright smile, she has embraced this personal transformation, as she goes on to share a glimpse of the new studio ready for guests and their comfort.

And while Nina Westbrook buckles up for some verbal action, the NBA is heating up with her husband taking the spotlight again. Now, as you know, many players, including Russell Westbrook, are hitting free agency this season. This simply means, their current teams could either extend the contracts or set them free in the trade market. And this is reportedly bringing the Milwaukee Bucks to Brodie’s doorstep.

Russell Westbrook might have the Bucks as one of his suitors

The Bucks are back in the hunt, and this time, they need a guard. With Russell Westbrook now a free agent after declining his $3.5 million player option with Denver, all eyes are on Milwaukee. Rumors once swirled around the Knicks and Kings, but New York grabbed Jordan Clarkson while Sacramento chose Dennis Schroder. That leaves Westbrook—and the Bucks—with a decision still on the table.

At 36, Westbrook’s game may no longer scream MVP, but it still speaks volumes. Last season, he posted 13.3 points and 6.1 assists per game, proving there’s gas left in the tank. Milwaukee’s recent moves, like re-signing Kevin Porter Jr. and bringing in Myles Turner, suggest a youth-first strategy. Yet, Westbrook’s experience could offer balance. Sometimes, championship dreams ask for a seasoned spark.

As Nina resets the vibe with fresh locks and louder talks, Russell scans the court for one last dance. She’s cueing up the questions. He’s waiting for the call. Two stories, one heartbeat. And if timing plays nice, the Westbrooks won’t just return—they’ll reinvent.