9 Months After Exiting Finals in Tears, Tyrese Haliburton Teases Injury Return With Cryptic Message

9 months into rehab, Tyrese Haliburton has managed to start 5v5 workouts in the gym. Although the timeline for his return won’t be as quick as Jayson Tatum’s, the fans can get excited as the Pacers guard has dropped an announcement with a $3.5 billion company.

“My dreams have been weird, fam. One minute, I’m hitting game winners, and the next, I’m bagging groceries. They had me on cereal boxes, and it didn’t even look like me. I was stuck in a freezer. (Feeling) Cold. Alone. Overlooked,” said Haliburton while promoting his Puma signature shoe, Hali 1 Halucinating. In the video, he is talking to a fictional doctor, expressing his feelings about his grueling journey.

But the video ends on a positive note. “I gotta get back out there. Show them who they’ve been missing.” While the release of his $130.signature line is fixed on March 20, there could be another surprise waiting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA Basketball (@pumahoops)

It won’t be like Jayson Tatum’s comeback, as the Celtics star was back in the NBA after just 298 days. Even though the return for Tyrese Haliburton won’t be on hardwood for now, the hype video for the next launch has already got people talking.

A bright, ‘Volt’-yellow mesh base forms the foundation of the upper, with darker green overlays wrapping the midsole, creating an aesthetic contrast. The shoe was designed by Salehe Bembury and “draws inspiration from Tyrese’s unpredictable year and his shift back to reality as he prepares for his NBA return next season.” In fact, Bembury also designed the Hali 1s in the “Hibiscus” colorway, which he wore in his first NBA Finals appearance.

Unfortunately, it was also the same series where he injured his Achilles in Game 7. He drained 3 of his 4 three-pointers in the space of 90 seconds, but with 4:55 left in the first frame, he went down crying in pain. Since then, it’s been a grueling journey with harsh setbacks and vulnerable admissions.

Tyrese Haliburton suffered a setback

Any return from injury is not straightforward. While Hali has checked the box of back to 5v5 action, the electric Pacers guard has also gained weight. “I was 180 lbs. on Game 7 day. I’m 210 right now. Like, I’m up 30 lbs.” Haliburton revealed it on LeBron James and Steve Nash’s Mind the Game podcast. During that appearance, the 26-year-old also added how he got a quick reality check of his rehab.

“The other day, we had like the low-minute guys come and play with us. So, I’m guarding Ben. I got to see where I’m at. Hezied me one time. He was at the rim. I was still at the three-point line. I’m like, ‘I still got some time, you know?’ Like I still there’s still I got to give myself some grace.”

No recovery is the same. Tatum only took 10 months off before returning to live NBA action. If Tyrese Haliburton makes his return next season, it will be closer to 16 months, which should be incredibly helpful as he gets more time to rest, recover, and ease back into everything.