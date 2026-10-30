9x All-Star Eyes Miami Heat Move as Giannis Antetokounmpo Era Gets Off to An Embarrassing Start: Report

Following a dismal 1–4 start to the 2026–27 season, the Miami Heat are searching for remedies to fix their lingering offensive struggles. While the offseason acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo was intended to elevate Miami back to Eastern Conference supremacy, the Heat’s offense has staggered following the loss of key perimeter creators. Now, reports indicate that nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving is being linked to South Beach as a potential landing spot to bolster Miami’s backcourt.

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Addressing the rumors on the Five on the Floor podcast, Florida sports scene insider Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports reported that mutual interest exists between Irving and the Heat’s leadership, specifically head coach Erik Spoelstra.

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“I think we’ve both heard he’s interested in playing down in Miami. I also know Spoelstra holds him in very high regard,” Skolnick shared with his co-host on the Five on the Floor podcast. “All indications are this is a place he’d be comfortable. My thought is, I don’t think anything is imminent. I think the Heat are going to let this play out a little bit and see if [Pelle] Larsson can make the leap…”

By Skolnick’s observation, Heat and Mavericks front offices are supposedly discussing options. But he’s a little skeptical of it going through.

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When Skolnick’s co-host highlighted that NBA insiders have tracked Miami’s interest for months, noting, “Jake Fischer also mentioned that a couple of months ago, that he expects Miami… like he had heard something about Miami. It seems like the Heat are open to the idea of Kyrie.”

Despite starting point guard Davion Mitchell delivering solid individual play and efficiency, the Heat’s transition offense around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo lacks elite perimeter shot creation.

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While trade rumors have linked young assets like Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson to the Dallas Mavericks, NBA insiders warn that executing a deal will be steep.

Asset shortages and roster needs complicate Miami Heat’s plan

Kyrie Irving on a team with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, and Klay Thompson sounds like a cinematic script. Yet executing another blockbuster trade in 2026 again presents major logistical hurdles for Miami. The Heat severely depleted their draft chest and young talent to pull off the offseason trade for Giannis from the Milwaukee Bucks.

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Skolnick indicated that there are several teams looking for a playmaker like Kyrie. Veteran NBA insider Brett Siegel expressed skepticism about Miami’s ability to outbid rival suitors if Dallas opens formal trade calls.

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“The biggest concern with this team is scoring, and that’s why we’ve seen these rumors over the last month that they’ve been interested in Kyrie,” Siegel explained. “They’re monitoring Kyrie Irving in Dallas much like some other teams… but this team gave up their draft capital for Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Siegel added that a realistic offer from the Heat would likely center around salary-matching pieces like Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell alongside future pick considerations, but noted that multiple rival teams could offer superior packages featuring unprotected first-round picks and high-upside prospects.

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There are also conflicting reports out of Dallas. After Dwight Powell was waived right before the season started, Kyrie remained the team’s longest-tenured player in this new era. While some rumors speculate that the Mavs are open to trading Irving to completely rebuild around Cooper Flagg, others indicate no such immediate urgency to deal the 34-year-old guard.

Having recently returned from a nearly 19-month ACL recovery, Irving himself has emphasized focusing on his return and the current group rather than trade speculation.

“I’m not trying to bring any B.S. into the locker room — my name in the trade [rumor] mill or other guys in the trade [rumor] mill as well,” he said in an ESPN interview. “There’s too much of that in this league… My focus is just continuing to develop, continuing to put my best foot forward with these guys.”

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While pairing Irving’s elite ball-handling with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo offers an intriguing championship blueprint, Miami’s depleted asset pool leaves their pursuit as a situation to monitor rather than an imminent deal.