If you tuned in to watch the Milwaukee Bucks play against the Boston Celtics tonight, chances are an extra accessory on their NBA jerseys stood out to you. The players tonight sported ‘1950’ patches on their jerseys. It’s a subtle yet distinct addition to the jerseys of some of the biggest stars, a commemorative patch for a historic day. The NBA rolled out a new midseason event, the Pioneers Classic, today, February 1, with a special cup of its own.

The 1950 patches are one of the many tributes we’ve seen over the years. While the NBA is known for its “City Edition” flares and occasional holiday themes, the newest initiative isn’t about a new trend or collectible; it’s about a profound debt of gratitude.

What Does the “1950” Patch on NBA Jerseys Mean?

The “1950” patch is the centerpiece of the league’s inaugural NBA Pioneers Day, the league’s own celebration of Black History Month and the year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the integration of the NBA. Specifically, the patch worn during the Pioneers Classic games honors the three men who broke the color barrier, Chuck Cooper, Nathaniel “Sweetwater” Clifton, and Earl Lloyd.

The league officially debuted these patches during the Pioneers Classic on February 1, 2026, a marquee matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. Each uniform featured a “Pioneers Classic” patch above the name and a “1950” patch beneath the rear jersey number. Additionally, the Bucks and Celtics players tonight wore shooting shirts with Cooper, Clifton and Lloyd’s names emblazoned on the back.

By wearing the date 1950, players are physically carrying the legacy of the pioneers who transformed the NBA into a global, inclusive powerhouse.

Why Is 1950 Significant in NBA History?

The year 1950 serves as the “Year Zero” for the modern, integrated NBA. The Basketball Association of America (BAA) merged with the National Basketball League (NBL) to form the National Basketball Association (NBA) as we didn’t know it in 1949. Back then, the 17 teams initially chosen excluded NBL’s integrated teams and shut out black players. That changed within one season and the NBA brought in integration in the 1950-51 season.

Three significant events occurred in 1950:

The 1950 draft saw the selection of Chuck Cooper, the first black player to enter the NBA, selected 13th overall by the Boston Celtics in 1950. The Celtics are a different team today, playing in the newer TD Garden. But this team’s place as a foundation for the modern NBA outlook is why it inaugurated the Pioneers Classic.

Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton officially signed his contract with the New York Knicks on May 24, 1950, becoming the first Black player to sign an NBA contract. The former Harlem Globetrotter made his NBA debut that November.

The 1950-51 season kicked off with Earl Lloyd becoming the first black player to step on an NBA court, suiting up for the erstwhile Washington Capitals on October 31.

As Celtics HC, Joe Mazzulla said tonight, “You just have a responsibility to the people who came before you to move it forward.” And the 1950 patch is just one of the ways they’re doing that.

Is the 1950 Patch Part of an NBA-Wide Celebration?

Milwaukee Bucks player, Bobby Portis made his acting debut portraying Earl Lloyd in the 2023 biopic, Sweetwater, on well, Nat Clifton. Today, Portis says that the three pioneers didn’t know they were making history. “They were just trying to make it to the league because they had passions and dreams of playing basketball. In real time, they didn’t know they were going to be legends.”

These unintentional legends are defining the NBA’s historic celebration of Black History Month. The NBA and the NBPA have partnered to ensure this isn’t just a one-day event. While the Pioneers Classic is the focal point today, the celebrations extend throughout the 2025-26 season.

Every NBA player will feature the Pioneer shooting t-shirts during warmups. The league is also awarding scholarships to HBCU students. The NBA also launched the new Pioneer line of merch by Mitchell & Ness.

But it’s the Pioneers Classic that will be the highlight of every celebration going forward. Every year a marquee matchup will be held between two teams to compete for the Pioneers Classic Trophy, a piece of glossy hardware that is 19.50″ tall and 20.25 cm wide. Cooper’s team, the Celtics won the inaugural NBA Pioneers Classic, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-79. Jaylen Brown had an astounding 30 points tonight.

The three legends’ names and jersey numbers also appeared on the TD Garden court and on the stanchion beneath each basket. Relatives of Cooper, Clifton and Lloyd joined Jaylen Brown on the court for a pregame address while families of Bill Russell and Red Auerbach were also present.

Which Teams Are Wearing the 1950 Patch?

As the participants in the inaugural Pioneers Classic, only the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are wearing the special commemorative patches tonight. These two franchises were chosen for their historical ties: the Celtics as the team that drafted the first Black player, and the Bucks (formerly the Hawks) as one of the original franchises from that era.

Chuck Cooper’s family released a statement celebrating the league’s decision to launch the Pioneers Classic in Boston. “The Pioneers Classic belongs in Boston because of the Celtics courageous conviction from the start. Drafting Cooper as the first official act to integrate the NBA, starting the league’s first black starting five, Bill Russell was the league’s first black coach– that’s not a coincidence. That’s leadership that sets the standard of excellence. That standard still defines the NBA’s winningest franchise today.”

Jaylen Brown also maintains close ties with Cooper’s family as well as the late Bill Russell and his family. They were all ecstatic to have him represent the 1950 legends.