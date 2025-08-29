$90M Decision on PJ Washington Does Little to Ease Fears Over Mavs Future – Report

People say you should never fully trust a contract. Well, no sacred spells or blood bonds seal this oath. Especially in the NBA, nobody is safe, unless you’re Stephen Curry for the Golden State Warriors. That’s besides the point; what matters now is PJ Washington’s future at the Dallas Mavericks. What about that? Isn’t he eligible for a contract extension?

Yes.

ClutchPoints reporter, Brett Siegel, tweeted on Friday: “Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington is officially eligible for a four-year, roughly $90 million extension starting today. The two sides are expected to reach an agreement on a new deal.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looks like PJ Washington has reached the point in his contract where he can now negotiate a new long-term deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Most importantly, he qualifies for a four-year extension worth around $90 million. Both Washington and the team are going to work out terms, which would secure his future in Dallas for the next several seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But here’s the thing that makes his future a bit too gloomy for one’s liking. The 27-year-old Louisville-born power forward is signing his extension now, but the rules give him an automatic no-trade clause until February. During that period, he must approve any trade. Once February arrives, that protection ends, and the Mavericks can trade him without his consent. So it is a temporary safeguard, not permanent security.

AD

Another interesting point to note here is that Washington is seemingly a good option for the Golden State Warriors, who are finding ways to make it through the Jonathan Kuminga drama. The 22-year-old has rejected the $45 million deal with a team option in his second year. And he’s not going to waive the no-trade clause anytime soon. But PJ Washington could be the solution, per G.C. Bellchambers.

Warriors urged to seek PJ Washington as Kuminga’s replacement

NBA insider G. C. Bellchambers has tossed a bold idea on the table. He believes the Golden State Warriors should chase Dallas forward P. J. Washington is the perfect swap for Jonathan Kuminga. Talks with Kuminga have hit a wall since he rejected the Warriors’ offer, and the stalemate has already cost them key free agent opportunities. His future now looks like a ticking clock set for departure.

Bellchambers argues Kuminga’s unclear role under Steve Kerr makes it almost certain he will be moved, either this offseason or by the trade deadline. If Golden State can move his salary, they could target Washington next. His skill set fits perfectly alongside Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. But there is urgency, as Washington is likely to lock in for the $90 M extension with Dallas soon, limiting trade chances until next year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters May 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward P.J. Washington (25) celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The clock is already ticking on PJ Washington’s future. Dallas wants him locked, Golden State wants him free, and the league watches with folded arms. Extensions can soothe, but they can also suffocate, especially when February pulls the safety net away. Kuminga’s saga adds spice, yet Washington holds the sharper edge. In the end, one deal could flip two franchises at once.