Struggling Nuggets Star Urged To Step Up After Aaron Gordon’s Hamstring Injury

Despite a 12-4 record, the Denver Nuggets fell 123‑128 to the Sacramento Kings (4-13). Now, all eyes turn to their upcoming road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 26, 2025, as a chance to bounce back. But trouble isn’t letting up: Christian Braun rolled his ankle, and now Aaron Gordon is also sidelined due to injury. With two important pieces missing, the offense suddenly looks stretched, raising the question of who takes charge.

Recently, during Friday’s road win against the Houston Rockets, Aaron Gordon suffered a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. An MRI on Saturday confirmed the severity, and the team announced he will be reevaluated in four to six weeks, leaving a big gap in Denver’s lineup. So who fills it? The spotlight now falls on the Nuggets’ other stars, especially Cam Johnson.

The Denver’s $94.5 million star now faces the challenge of stepping into a bigger offensive role. But fans are buzzing: can he deliver when the Nuggets need him most?

Let’s be honest, we know Aaron Gordon’s absence leaves a huge gap. With an average of 18.8 points per game and a 44.4% 3-point shooting percentage, he is one of only seven players who meet 50-40-85 standards. Where will those points come from, since replacing him is not an easy task?

Then Cam Johnson’s scoring has somewhat decreased from prior seasons, and he is only making 8 of 37 shots from beyond the arc so far this season. Overall, he’s averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, which is half of his 2024-25 stat line of 18.8 points per game.

With fans expecting Johnson to replace Porter Jr.’s offensive impact, doubts are already piling up about whether Denver’s million-dollar investment can deliver when it matters most.

With Aaron Gordon out, fans are unsure if Cam Johnson can carry the load

One fan added, “But fr tho cam johnson being forced to take the third most shots on the team now will benefit us so much when cb and ag are back.”

Clearly, some fans still believe in him. While Johnson has had a few solid outings recently, this season has been a struggle overall, especially in terms of shooting. It’s possible that he’s evolved into more of a pure scorer than a traditional shooter, which could force the Nuggets to rethink how they use him on offense.

Last season, Johnson averaged 18 points per game. This year, he has taken a hit with his field goal percentage slipping from 47% to 43% and his three-point rate falling from 39% to 33%. Even his free-throw percentage has dipped from 89% to 81%. His scoring struggles are only part of the story.

But if we see, Aaron Gordon ranks third in usage among Denver’s starters, and with him sidelined, those opportunities will need to be redistributed.

Imago Nov 11, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

However, we can not forget that Johnson is a natural fit to take on more touches, particularly in lineups that rely on spacing and secondary creation. Recently, Johnson has looked more comfortable on the floor, shooting 63.6% from the field while scoring 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the game against the Kings.

Johnson’s efficiency has been steady, and with Aaron Gordon out for the short term, he’s likely to see a bump in minutes and offensive responsibility.

Another fan remarked, “They putting Watson in that spot. Cam Johnson gotta be better, too. Inconsistent.” One more added, “It’s Payton Watson and Cam Johnson time.”

Despite the doubts, Watson has already made a meaningful impact. Filling in for the injured Christian Braun, he went off for a career night in a 125‑118 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, recording 32 points and 12 rebounds, his first career double-double. He brought scoring, energy, and rebounding, proving he can rise to the occasion when the Nuggets need him most. Whether Cam Johnson can step up in the same way remains to be seen, but for now, Watson has shown he’s ready for the spotlight.

Another fan added, “Cam Johnson & Peyton Watson receive long-term boosts with extended absences for Braun & Aaron Gordon. Johnson & Watson need to be on standard league rosters.”

It makes sense why so many are looking to Johnson to step up. He can turn up to become one of the Nuggets’ greatest assets. He averaged a career-high 18.8 points per game and made roughly 39% of his three-pointers during the previous season with the Nets. He is a perfect fit for the Nuggets’ motion-heavy offense because of his quick release, off-the-ball movement, and composed demeanor.

But the NBA is never out of theories as one posted, “I don’t believe injuries no more. I think they want Cam Johnson to shoot more. Do I think the Nuggets would be like oh yeah, we need to see what Cam Johnson can do so Aaron Gordon needs to miss some games? Nope, they won’t say that.”

That’s sarcastic from the fans, but Johnson becomes even more dangerous when he plays with one of the greatest passers in NBA history, Nikola Jokic. Johnson is left free to make shots in the corners or on the wing when Jokic pulls several defenders into the paint. Johnson also adds smart, team-oriented basketball, and that is what Denver likes most. He does not need the ball in his hands to be productive. He slices tough, slows down, and is good at identifying open ground.

In the case of the Nuggets, it is about creating a smarter, more balanced roster. In the case of Johnson, it is something larger, a shot at a championship.