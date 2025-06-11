Nixed Warriors Offer Can Send Lauri Markkanen to Major Playoffs Team in Latest Trade Proposal

The Utah Jazz clung onto Lauri Markkanen like a kid clinging to their parents on the first day of school. However, despite his brilliance, things didn’t work out in their favor as they ended the 24/25 season as the bottom seed in the West. And now, it seems the Jazz aren’t as rigid in how they view Lauri, which bodes well for a Playoff contender in the East.

Last year, the Golden State Warriors tried their best to get Lauri Markkanen to the Bay Area. “The Warriors made the most aggressive offer, centered around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, pick swaps and second-rounders, team sources from both sides said,” revealed Anthony Slater, Jazz beat writer Tony Jones, and Shams Charania in a joint report. And it seems the Jazz’s refusal of this offer has opened doors for Orlando this year to pursue Markkanen. At least that’s what insiders Kevin O’ Connor and Chris Mannix believe.

“Golden State was not desperate, and they were smart not to go all in to get Lauri Markkanen on that team. But I think looking back on it, Utah, if they could do it all over again, maybe they don’t push the envelope so far, and they take what was on the table for Lauri Markkanen. I think that that’s why it kinda makes me think that if something similar comes along this year, where an offer’s on the table, you can get that type of package back in return. I think Utah is gonna jump at it,” said Mannix, discussing the likelihood of the Jazz trading Lauri.

And pretty soon, they were discussing possible locations for Lauri to head to this summer. One name stood out for Chris Mannix – the Orlando Magic. “They need one more shot maker. Now maybe Lauri Markkanen is not ideal…But if that’s on the table, if that’s available, I would be surprised Orlando didn’t make a move,” said Mannix.

via Imago Nov 21, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Now, it’s a virtual guarantee that the Orlando Magic will add a guard this summer. But they may also look to add a stretch big to give them more versatility in their offense. And as far as making shots, well. Lauri can definitely be that guy for them. Over the last 3 seasons, he’s had a true shooting percentage of over 60%! That’s a great addition to a team that gave the Boston Celtics a run for their money in the postseason this year.

See, all the pieces are there for Lauri Markkanen to be a game-changer in Florida. But even if their stance has softened since last year, it won’t be easy to coax the Utah Jazz to part with the 28-year-old. So what would it take? Well, Kevin O’Connor has given us some insight into what a trade package for the Finnish forward may look like.

Here’s what a trade package for Lauri Markkanen might look like according to Kevin O’Connor

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor believes the Orlando Magic are an “interesting” suitor for the 28-year-old’s signature. And he revealed some of the rumors he’d heard about the potential package the Magic are willing to offer the Jazz to take Markkanen off their hands. And it certainly does seem enticing if you’re the Utah Jazz.

“I’ve heard that they are open to trading Cole Anthony and Jonathan Isaac with their first-round picks for an upgrade there. And I’m just trying to do the math in my head. Getting Lauri Markkanen for those two salaries is close financially,” said the ever-reliable insider.

Now, this is a worthwhile trade for Utah, even if it does come at the cost of their best player. See, Jonathan Issac is an elite defender who can help them improve their league-worst defense from the 2024/25 season. And Cole Anthony can help them improve their offense by running plays on the court.

All in all, this trade seems mutually beneficial. It can help the Utah Jazz get out of the slump they’re in right now. Simultaneously, it will give the Orlando Magic a huge boost. And after the run they had with Paolo Banchero at the forefront, an addition like Lauri Markkanen will surely put the league on notice!