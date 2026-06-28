“No A-List Center Out There”: Luka Doncic and Lakers Get Harsh Reality Check Over Key Priority

The LA Lakers were swept by the OKC Thunder in their Western Conference semifinals contest. One name that received the most criticism was Deandre Ayton, whose effort at center, particularly in Game 3, where he recorded just one rebound in 24 minutes, prompted a call for a replacement. The franchise cornerstone reportedly agrees with that, and while the team is actively shopping for one, former player Kendrick Perkins doesn’t see the search being successful.

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Speaking on the Road Trippin Show, Perkins said. “It ain’t no A-list center out there,” Perkins said. “You know what I’m talking about? There ain’t nobody out there you could go and get that’s going to match up with Wemby. It ain’t no A-list centre out there that you could go and get that’s going to be able to match up and go against those Twin Towers in Oklahoma. It’s not one. It’s not one.”

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“Maybe you land a Daniel Gafford, maybe not,” he continued. “Maybe you look up and trade LeBron to Cleveland for a Jarrett Allen. And I don’t even know if Jarrett Allen gets you over the hump, because at times I gotta question him. At times he seemed like a rough rider. And that’s at times I gotta call him a Hostess cupcake, because I feel like creamy in the middle.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that a source close to Luka Doncic confirmed his message to the Lakers front office, saying, “Get me an A-list center. I need that to compete.” Furthermore, the same source also revealed that the promise Doncic’s camp was given at the time of the Dallas trade was that they should “wait until the summer of 2026, then we’re going to show you what we mean for the future, and your future, as the face of the franchise.”

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Imago Credits: NBA.com

That promise is now due. According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, there is a growing sense of urgency inside and around the organization as Doncic, described by a source as wanting to be “a championship team yesterday,” awaits the commitment the front office made to him.

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The two names mentioned – Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler – are both restricted free agents whose current teams have shown no intention of letting them leave. McMenamin reported Detroit’s stance after his initial reporting went public: “I already heard from someone in the Detroit organization today that said, ‘Hey, tell Luka to leave [Jalen Duren] alone.’”

Kessler, meanwhile, expressed a desire to sign long-term with Utah, and sources describe the Lakers’ chances of landing him as “extremely low.” The other targets, Daniel Gafford, Jarrett Allen via a LeBron sign-and-trade, Robert Williams III, and Myles Turner are players who represent genuine upgrades over Ayton without actually being the “A-list” Doncic needs.

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What the Lakers Also Need to Build Around Luka Doncic

The center position has dominated discussions around the Lakers this offseason, but league insiders have identified several other priorities that the front office is working on as it builds around Luka Doncic. Perhaps the biggest storyline outside of finding a center is determining what happens with LeBron James.

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Although the Lakers want to remain competitive, there has been significant speculation surrounding James’ future, including whether he will return, seek a trade, or eventually retire. Multiple reports indicate that he plans to stay but wants to see how the Lakers hope to give him a shot at another title.

Another piece of offseason business has already been completed. The franchise agreed to a new four-year max contract with Austin Reaves, removing uncertainty around one of its core players. The deal made history as he became the highest-paid undrafted player in league history.