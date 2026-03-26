“No Chance”: Austin Reaves’ Brother Confirms Lakers To Get No Discount as $240M Free Agency Decision Looms

The Lakers’ shot at a team-friendly deal with Austin Reaves just got publicly crushed, making a pivotal offseason even tougher. Top of the list will be getting star player Austin Reaves to commit his future to the organization. However, with the franchise hoping to balance its long-term future alongside stars like Luka Doncic, fans have started floating creative ideas to keep the roster competitive, with one recent interaction suggesting that any hopes of a discount may already be off the table.

The conversation gained traction after a fan on X on Wednesday urged Reaves’ camp, via his elder brother Spencer Reaves, to consider a team-friendly deal, tweeting: “Please tell your brother to renew for 30 million over three years so we can compete, because Luka will sign the biggest contract in league history.” Reaves’ brother then responded immediately, tweeting “No chance.” The blunt reply quickly circulated online, which signaled that Reaves is unlikely to accept a below-market contract as he approaches a potentially massive free agency decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Not many saw that coming, given what the Lakers are facing financially. They are currently over the cap and even near the apron limits, with their total payroll at about $211 million, which is about $56 million over their salary cap, per Sportac.

ADVERTISEMENT

This financial reality pushes the Lakers dangerously close to the second apron of the luxury tax, a threshold that carries severe penalties, including the loss of key team-building exceptions and restrictions on trades, making every dollar spent on Reaves’ contract a critical decision for the franchise’s future flexibility.

Now, with this, they can’t just sign players freely, and they must rely on exceptions or Bird Rights, which they have for Reaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Luka Doncic expected to command a record-setting deal in the near future, roster flexibility will become increasingly limited. That reality has led some fans to hope that “role players” like Reaves might sacrifice financially to help maintain a championship-caliber squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Reaves, the position is understandable. The 27-year-old has steadily grown into one of the Lakers’ most reliable contributors, averaging a career-high 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season, placing him in the top tier of scoring guards in the league and making him the team’s most reliable secondary playmaker.

He has risen from an undrafted prospect to a key starter, which has positioned him for a significant payday, one that reflects both his production and importance to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Next For Austin Reaves and the LA Lakers?

Austin Reaves is set to hit unrestricted free agency. The “White Kobe” has a $14.9 million player option for next season, which we all know he will decline. Entering free agency will now be tricky for Los Angeles, because firstly, Reaves has outperformed his current deal and secondly, the market reflects his value.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is expected to demand a salary of about $30-$40 million per year, and the Lakers can reportedly offer him up to $240 million for about five years, using their Bird rights advantage. On the other hand, rival teams, led by the Utah Jazz, can reportedly offer $178 million (max) over about 4 years.

Imago Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77), guard Austin Reaves (15) and guard Marcus Smart (36) react against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Teams with significant cap space, like the Utah Jazz, view Reaves as a potential primary or secondary scoring option who could accelerate their rebuild or push them into playoff contention, making them willing to offer a contract the Lakers would struggle to match without incurring severe luxury tax penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

AR’s position echoes several recent undrafted success stories in the NBA. Most notably, it parallels Fred VanVleet, who rose from undrafted status with the Toronto Raptors to command a major free-agency deal after turning down earlier team-friendly extensions.

Like VanVleet, Reaves has steadily elevated his game alongside star teammates, positioning himself for what could become the richest contract ever awarded to an undrafted player.

Similarly, Duncan Robinson’s record-setting $90 million deal with the Miami Heat in 2021 showed how undrafted contributors on contending rosters can cash in when their production justifies a significant payday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Lakers holding Bird Rights, Reaves is poised to test that market dynamic, though, as his brother’s response made clear, any hopes of a below-value ‘team discount’ appear off the table.

Rob Pelinka and his team are expected to play this smartly rather than rush. They might intentionally delay his resignation, a big risk as the chances of losing him increase and his value could rise in a bidding war, for example.

There’s no doubt that he’s viewed as a core piece alongside stars like Luka Doncic, and they can’t afford to lose one of their best.