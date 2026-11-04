“No Clue About The Game”: Kevin Durant’s Ex-Teammate Reacts To Rockets Star Slamming Viral Reporter For Critical Question

The Houston Rockets are at the top of the league, and yet questions around Kevin Durant persist. This time it’s not about the two-time Finals MVP’s fit with the team but around his decreased shooting production. It even led to a heated argument with a reporter after the Celtics’ win. For now, it’s not a topic of concern, at least for his former teammate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

DeMarcus Cousins backed KD, despite him scoring 12 points and taking just six shots against Boston. It’s out of the ordinary to see the NBA’s fifth-highest scorer minimize his attempts. But Boogie felt it was down to team dynamics, and there shouldn’t be added scrutiny around it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, even with that, it’s just like if those weren’t the results and he decided to shoot out all those double teams had a crazy nasty shooting night and they lost, they would have complained about that,” Cousins said on the Gil’s Arena. “But now you complaining about him playing the game the right way as if that’s some type of negative. But it also goes to show that m——– that talk about the game, speak around it don’t fully understand basketball.

“Because for you to ask that d—— question after a win and within your question you say, ‘Oh, well, they were double teaming you.’ He (Kevin Durant) did exactly what the f— you was supposed to do. Be a decoy. Be a distraction. Let the other guys get off. Everybody did their job that night. So, it just goes to show the m——– that’s talking around the game have no clue about the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant were NBA teammates on the Golden State Warriors during the 2018–19 season. The duo even reached the 2019 NBA Finals but lost 4–2 to the Toronto Raptors. That’s why Boogie is well-versed in KD’s team dynamics. But the questions around shooting volume remain valid.

Before the Celtics game, KD had just nine attempts against the Oklahoma City Thunder. So far this season, he is averaging only about 12.25 field goal attempts per game. That’s the lowest number of attempts since his rookie season. In fact, his 15 shots in the last two games are also short of his career average of 18.6 field goal attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

But after the win against Boston, Kevin Durant pushed back hard when a media member questioned his low shot volume. “Why does that matter to you? I’m curious… We won the game. Why are you singling me out?… Are you just watching me all game? Do you have the solo cam on me? Okay, we won a basketball game, bro.”

Reporter Varun Shankar quickly clarified, “I don’t mean it as a criticism.” But KD felt otherwise. “Yes, you do,” Durant replied. And it seems the former NBA stars, including Cousins on Gil’s Arena, thought the question had a negative connotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Slim Reaper also faced similar feedback during the game against the Celtics. Sami, a 21-year-old basketball content creator known as @sami_fa3, was courtside. Even he wanted KD to continue chucking shots despite Boston sending a double team. “KD, you just gotta keep shooting, man. Don’t matter if they got two on you. They can’t hold you!”

But even then, the Houston Rockets star had no interest in doing so. “Go on YouTube and watch me workout, if you wanna see that,” Kevin Durant gave a blunt reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

While KD had fewer attempts, it was Alperen Sengun’s night on Monday. He erupted for 26 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds, while shooting 12-of-15 from the field. Similarly, in the 119-98 win over the Thunder, Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with 30 points, shooting 10-for-18 from the field.

Then Sengun added 16 from 6-for-17, and Marcus Smart had his season-high performance of 24 points (7-for-10 from the field). All of them had more attempts than Kevin Durant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Slim Reaper scored 14 points and missed his only attempt beyond the arc, but was 4-for-9 from the field. He has attempted more than 15 shots just twice this season. Both against the Mavericks. The recent NBA Cup game saw KD take 20 shots and score 28 points. And in the game on 21st October, Kevin Durant scored a season-high 30 points in a highly efficient night with 10-for-16 from the field.

That’s why the Rockets star was not accepting any criticism.