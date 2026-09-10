“No Disrespect to Steph Curry”: Draymond Green Names the Best Point Guard He Ever Played With

Stephen Curry changed what the NBA thought a point guard could be. His impossible shot-making and ability to dismantle defenses turned him into an icon. Yet, according to Draymond Green, even Curry falls short of one point guard he played with. That claim alone raises a fascinating question: who could possibly surpass the greatest shooter alive?

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The Golden State Warriors veteran revealed on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, “I tip my cap to Ernie. Having the opportunity to work with Ernie on the set with those guys, he’s the, and I say this with all due respect, because y’all know I rock for this guy, but he is the best point guard I’ve ever played with. That’s no disrespect to the great Steph Curry. Ernie Johnson on a set is as incredible as they come.”

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Well, Draymond’s confession transcends basketball. He added, “He sees everything. He’s like, ‘Man, this guy hasn’t spoken for a while. Let me toss it to him. Oh man, this conversation is going off the rails a little bit, as it can on that show. Let me rein it back in.'”

Green went on, “You can have a producer in your ear, and they’re like, ‘Chuck, stop.’ Like, ‘Yeah, yo, we got 5 seconds.’ And somehow Ernie still wraps in the time.”

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Ernie Johnson has become one of sports television’s most respected figures through his long run on the Emmy-winning Inside the NBA. Therefore, his role goes far beyond introducing discussions and keeping things moving.

Moreover, Johnson has been in the show biz for over three decades now. “He’s been at it a long time. He’s been at Turner Sports since 1989. I was born in 1990, and you all think I’m old. That’s how long Ernie’s been there,” Draymond Green pointed out.

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That experience explains why the 36-year-old views Johnson through a basketball lens. Green believes Johnson runs the studio like a smart point guard, knowing when to involve someone and how to keep everyone engaged. Green has also appeared several times as a guest analyst on Inside the NBA. Those visits allowed him to closely watch Johnson’s remarkable control firsthand.

But it looks like Ernie Johnson might be stepping away.

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Draymond Green’s favorite point guard might hang up his boots

The NBA and Inside the NBA feel like two synonymous entities. Most importantly, it is difficult to imagine the show without Ernie Johnson. However, it looks like that is exactly where we are heading. Charles Barkley recently revealed that this season could mark the final chapter for both him and Johnson.

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“Me and Ernie are a package deal. So right now, unless Ernie changes his mind, next year is my last year, 100 percent,” Barkley said on The Bill Simmons Show. “The only reason I stayed is so that everybody could keep their jobs behind the scenes. I’m hoping the show keeps going on ESPN, but if Ernie retires after next season, I’m done. I have so much love and respect for that guy. If he says done, I’m done.”

Charles Barkley stayed back with the Inside the NBA crew because of Ernie. But now, both of them are ready to step away from their duties.