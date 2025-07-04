No End in Sight for Jonathan Kuminga Negotiation as Warriors’ Back Against the Wall Situation Revealed

This offseason? A total high-stakes pressure cooker for the Warriors. With Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office hunting for solid depth around Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the biggest ticking bomb remains Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency. And right now? It’s a stalemate.

Free agency? That quiet cousin who never shows up when the party’s hot. No star signings, trimmed-down rosters, and tight wallets across the league. So when Jonathan Kuminga wants a deal north of $30 million a year, there’s just no buyers. Not yet, anyway.

As a restricted free agent, Kuminga doesn’t hold the cards. Golden State does. They can match any offer sheet—or hold out for a sign-and-trade. But according to league sources, there have been zero serious sign-and-trade conversations yet. The bottom line? Kuminga might not even know if the Dubs can offer him that chance to shine.

Does Kuminga want out? He’s dropped hints: bigger role, show me the keys. But nothing concrete. For now, the hand is still on the Warriors’ deck.

Here’s the spoiler: accepting the $7.9 million qualifying offer gives him some leverage—no-trade clause and free agency in 2026. But that’d be him banking on himself. If Kuminga takes it, and the Warriors balk, the organization risks losing a budding star for… basically nothing. That’d be a draft-night size disaster for a team that thought they’d built continuity around Curry and Butler.

via Imago Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles upcourt against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

If things sour, and Kuminga pulls the trigger on that qualifying offer—it’s curtains for Golden State. No return, no transfer. Their backs would officially be against the wall.

Let’s break down the player behind the puzzle:

47 games, 24.3 minutes per game (missed 31 with an ankle sprain)

15.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.2 APG shooting splits: 45.4% FG, 30.5% 3PT, 66.8% FT

December was scorching: 20.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 37% from deep

Finished strong in West semis: 24.3 PPG, 55.4% FG, 38.9% 3PT

Kuminga has that electric scoring burst, defensive energy, and flashes of playmaking. But with Curry, Butler, and Green hogging usage, he’s far from guaranteed minutes—here’s the rub. His rocket ceiling might be trimmed if Golden State can’t carve out regular heavy minutes.

Despite the fireworks, Jonathan Kuminga still has consistency glitches. He lit it up in December, cooled off post-injury, then rebounded in the playoffs. But he’s never had a guaranteed starring role.

The next step? Clear role, strong shooting habits, and more consistent decision-making on the fly.

Holdup means no hurry for Kuminga

Golden State isn’t sweating yet. There’s no rush—no sign-and-trade lined up, no crazy offer sheet. They’ve got assets to flex or leverage if need be. Meanwhile, Kuminga and his camp are locked in discussions with the Dubs. That conversation likely runs deep all summer.

Summer League may come and go before there’s any resolution. Front office dreams include giving Kuminga a healthy contract and seeing his next leap happen in the 2025–26 season. If he refuses to budge, they’ve hinted at revisiting things at the February trade deadline instead.

The wildcards? Giannis and LeBron. If either bursts onto the trade market—or LeBron surprises by becoming available—Golden State might need to move pieces. And Kuminga? He’d be the perfect young asset for a package. But only if he’s locked in and signed long-term.

For now, that’s fantasy—yet another reason the Warriors want clarity fast.

via Imago Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Alongside Kuminga, the 9-to-5 money on the table includes Al Horford (using a $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception), plus whispers around Damian Lillard. Both moves bring experience to the frontcourt or star power off the bench—but each risks pushing Golden State into the second luxury tax apron.

If they cross that line and then Kuminga signs an offer sheet? They might be unable to match. That’s tax jail no free agency can fix.

Right now—nothing. No wrap. No surprise signing. Kuminga remains unsigned. Golden State is keeping assets in hand, eyes wide open, and negotiations slow-frying into the summer.

Here’s the real cliffhanger: The best scenario is Kuminga gets a long-term deal, returns next year, and becomes a deadly third option behind Curry and Butler. Drop-off in that equation? The front office considers sign-and-trade, or embraces the risk of loss without return.

This Jonathan Kuminga saga is more than just contract talk—it’s the next move on Golden State’s chess board. Do they bet on him, lose him, or use him as the key to unlock bigger trades? With Giannis rumors bubbling and Horford buzzing, one thing’s clear: they need a decision—and fast. Kuminga’s next move might decide if the Dynasty Gang contends—or concedes.

Let the clock tick.