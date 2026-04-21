No Help on the Way for LeBron James as Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic Not Close to Injury Return: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are hours away from facing the Houston Rockets for the second game of the playoff series. They snatched the first game away with LeBron James ruling the floor and Luke Kennard’s 27-point heroics. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves watched the action unfold from the sidelines. And for Game 2, too, both stars won’t be of any help to the King or to the team.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania gave fresh injury updates:

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Lakers not expecting Doncic to return in Round 1

Reaves further along than Doncic in rehab process

Reaves has started 1-on-1 on-court work; needs to go through 3-on-3 and 5-on-5

Reaves tracking to return late in Round 1 or early in Round 2 if Lakers advance

Now, on Monday, they joined Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt for a light on-court session, working through non-contact shooting drills like free throws, with minimal physical load. Both stars are recovering from the injuries they sustained during the regular season. Luka Doncic (hamstring strain) and Austin Reaves (oblique strain) haven’t played a single game since April 2 and remain out indefinitely.

This means LeBron James will once again be the first option for JJ Redick. In Game 1 of the series, the Lakers took a 107–98 win with pure offensive rhythm. And James played a very important role in it. He opened the game like a master conductor.

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LeBron James set the tone early, dishing out eight assists in the first quarter alone. Every pass was intentional, every decision smooth and precise. His teammates benefited from easy looks and growing confidence. By the final buzzer, he finished with 13 assists. The offense never bogged down, instead staying in a steady rhythm, possession after possession, all orchestrated by his sharp basketball mind.

At the same time, the Rockets didn’t have Kevin Durant in their arsenal to control the game. And that tilted the game towards LA. Simply because Houston hit only 37.6% of their shots, despite grabbing 21 offensive rebounds for extra chances. They had 13 turnovers and missed looks that hurt their record on the floor.

So now, the Houston Rockets hope to have Durant back on the floor before further disaster. He is questionable for the second game due to the knee contusion. But that’s for now, because the team will announce his final status before the tip-off on Tuesday.

When will LeBron James’ teammates return to the floor? Do we have a timeline?

Austin Reaves is back on the court, working through light drills, with a focus on how quickly he can advance into the playoffs. Before getting sidelined, he pushed through the oblique issue in the second half of the Thunder game and still played on. After the game, he walked out in strong spirits, which only boosts optimism about his condition. The Lakers are now tracking his progression closely, balancing recovery and readiness as each session matters more than the last.

However, the decision is tied tightly to the situation and risk. If the Lakers hold a 3-2 lead, they may choose patience and delay his return. But if they face elimination late in the series, urgency could push him back sooner. Saturday’s win further opened the door for a possible return this series, depending on how his body responds in the coming days.

Imago Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Luka Doncic is trending toward missing the Rockets series entirely, with multiple updates already pointing in that direction. Even his trip to Spain for treatment briefly raised hope, but the Lakers now view his hamstring strain as too unpredictable. The injury carries a higher risk than Austin Reaves’ oblique issue, especially with rushing back, potentially causing long-term setbacks. As a result, the Lakers are prioritizing caution over urgency and focusing on full recovery instead of quick returns.

So now, LeBron James carries the burden again as the Lakers balance urgency and caution. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves edges closer with steady rehab progress, while Luka Doncic remains unlikely to return as recovery takes priority. Consequently, Game 2 still rests on LeBron’s control, as the team waits for health, timing, and circumstance to finally align.