“No Integrity for the Game”: NBA Faces Backlash as Officials List for Playoffs Omits Famous Referee

The NBA playoffs are yet to begin, but the referees are in the spotlight again through no fault of their own. The league announced the official roster for the 2026 playoffs, and it opened the same can of worms that the fans are now tired of asking for.

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Every year, the NBA releases the list of the 36 officials selected to navigate the high-stakes pressure of the playoffs. It is meant to be a merit-based reward, but this year, they even overlooked Bill Kennedy, who has been a mainstay in the league for over two decades. In fact, the list for the NBA playoffs roster reportedly features only one woman. For the NBA community, it has become an annual grievance list, and adding more fuel to their discontent were the two familiar, polarizing figures, Scott Foster and Tony Brothers.

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Foster is the most senior official in the league, with over 1,600 regular-season games and a staggering 262 playoff matchups. But the link to a 2007 betting scandal still creates a bias for the netizens. He was linked with the former disgraced referee Tim Donaghy through 134 phone calls between October 2006 and April 2007. But only Donaghy was convicted for betting on games, and there was no evidence against Scott Foster. Apart from this, the fans are also tired of Foster’s presence, which often shifts the gravity toward the officials over the NBA stars.

A similar personality trait is linked to Tony Brothers, who often becomes the story of the game. He has a history of high-profile ejections, an infamous 2022 decision, where he ejected Luka Doncic for the minimum reaction. The league ultimately overturned it. In fact, in anonymous player polls conducted by The Athletic, Brothers consistently finishes in the top two for “Worst Referee.” A clear sign of distrust from the players.

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That’s why the backlash to this list means a sign of change is required. Fans are asking for the Bill Kennedys of the world, who prioritize communication. They are asking for a diverse roster that reflects the modern game. Despite the league making strides in the regular season with a larger pool of female officials, the playoff roster reportedly features only one woman. This disparity hasn’t gone unnoticed by the fans.

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Ashley Moyer-Gleich made history in 2024 as the first woman to referee an NBA playoff game since 2012. And in 2026, Natalie Sago became the third woman in league history to be picked for postseason work. This is a cause of concern for the fans because the Commissioner, Adam Silver, has made efforts and even stated a formal league goal for 50% of all new referee hires to be women.

Currently, the league employs eight full-time women referees, but only selected for the playoffs raises some questions. The majority of them were around the exclusion of Bill Kennedy, who has gained the right popularity among the fans, players, and coaches.

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Fans are tired of the same problems for the NBA Playoffs

A netizen asked, “Where’s the goat Bill Kennedy?” During the 76ers-Magic matchup in January this year, Bill Kennedy collapsed to his knees in what looked like a non-contact injury while running the floor. He was later seen exiting the arena in a wheelchair, accompanied by team medical personnel. Three weeks ago, he was cleared after undergoing surgery and was even part of the officiating crew on April 6 for the Denver versus Portland game.

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So another concerned fan noted, “I need to hear that it was Billy K’s choice to sit the playoffs out. Not the same without the #1 ref”. The league might be protecting the referee as the playoffs have a quick turnaround and have a lot of traveling for the officials. But there is no official reason for him not being part of the playoffs. While fans want his inclusion, some are very clear about whom they don’t want.

“Please keep Scott Foster away from the T-wolves and Nuggets.” The fan frustration is rooted in recent controversies, including Foster’s crew missing multiple late-game calls in a Wolves-Rockets matchup and ejecting Anthony Edwards against Denver. A clear sign of different perceptions and bias towards the officials and their behavior.

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A clear example of it was when the Celtics’ head coach, Joe Mazulla, lost a challenge but had no problem since Billy Kennedy was the one doing the review. “He does a really great challenge and we we’re gonna do it anyway just to hear him deliver the challenge.” Even Stephen Curry had a similar admiration. “This is my favorite thing. … I told him he needed to take a bow after those three challenges and knowing that he didn’t have another chance at the mic he should bow to the whole crowd because he put on a great show.”

That’s why even the fans want the veteran official for the playoffs. “So no Bill Kennedy but Tyler ford and Scott Foster”. The NBA playoffs are always judged differently from the regular season. And when the officials who are already hated by the players take over, fans are rightfully going to be disappointed.