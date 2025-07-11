brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

No LeBron James in Sight as Savannah James Hits Vegas for Special Reason

ByPranav Kotai

Jul 10, 2025 | 10:09 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Even though it’s off-season, there is a lot of activity in the James household. LeBron James’ new deal that led to trade talks hasn’t died down. Some of those reports also include his Lakers teammate and son, Bronny. Meanwhile, Savannah James has her new business venture to promote. However, she made sure her recent Vegas trip was not only about business, and family love took precedence, as she wasn’t alone on the trip.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur and social media influencer was joined by her youngest daughter, Zhuri, to watch Bronny, her eldest son. As per Fox Sports’ Melissa Rohlin, “No LeBron sighting yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…

 

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Savannah James balancing business and family—Is she the real MVP of the James household?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved