No LeBron James in Sight as Savannah James Hits Vegas for Special Reason

Even though it’s off-season, there is a lot of activity in the James household. LeBron James’ new deal that led to trade talks hasn’t died down. Some of those reports also include his Lakers teammate and son, Bronny. Meanwhile, Savannah James has her new business venture to promote. However, she made sure her recent Vegas trip was not only about business, and family love took precedence, as she wasn’t alone on the trip.
The 38-year-old entrepreneur and social media influencer was joined by her youngest daughter, Zhuri, to watch Bronny, her eldest son. As per Fox Sports’ Melissa Rohlin, “No LeBron sighting yet.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Savannah and Zhuri James sitting courtside to watch Bronny vs. the Mavs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZIGrZRNtqa
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 11, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
This is a developing story…
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Savannah James balancing business and family—Is she the real MVP of the James household?