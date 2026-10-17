No. 1 Pick AJ Dybantsa Exits in Pain as Fans Rip Wizards for Playing Him in ‘Meaningless’ Preseason Finale

One game and two losses, the Washington Wizards might be heading into one of their toughest phases ahead of the 2026 regular season. First, the team lost its preseason game against the Pelicans by a score of 107–106. However, the loss was not the only concern, as the Wizards also face the possibility of losing AJ Dybantsa to injury.

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During the game against the Pelicans, AJ Dybantsa jumped to take a mid-range shot but twisted his ankle when he landed in the second quarter. He struggled to get back up, so the Wizards called a timeout. His teammates helped him walk to the locker room, and he did not return to the game. Before getting hurt, he scored 12 points, grabbed two rebounds, and blocked one shot in 15 minutes.

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After the game ended, head coach Brian Keefe gave an update on Dybantsa’s condition.

“AJ’s got an ankle sprain,” head coach Brian Keefe said postgame. He added, “We just took him out of the game as a precaution. We’ll look at it more when we get more information.”

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While the Wizards still have good players who can step up if AJ Dybantsa misses the game, his absence would still be a significant blow. Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and Will Riley could take on more minutes and help fill the gap. However, losing the No. 1 overall pick would still be a big blow for Washington, especially with the regular season approaching.

The concerning part is that the team cannot afford another losing season. The Washington Wizards had a very poor 2025–26 season, finishing with a 17–65 record and placing 15th in the Eastern Conference, which was the last position.

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Under head coach Brian Keefe, they struggled to score consistently, averaging 112.9 points per game, ranking 25th among 30 NBA teams. Their defense was an even bigger problem, allowing 124.9 points per game, the second-highest average in the league.

On top of that, Dybantsa’s college record shows he is a solid player, which helps explain why expectations are so high. During the 2025–26 season at BYU, AJ Dybantsa played 35 games and scored 894 points, averaging an impressive 25.5 points per game. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, showing that he could do more than just score. He made 51% of his field-goal attempts, 33.1% of his three-point shots and 77.4% of his free throws.

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AJ Dybantsa’s Injury Sparks Mixed Reactions as Wizards Fans Question Preseason Risk

With the regular season just around the corner, the Wizards are hoping AJ Dybantsa recovers in time for their October 21 season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

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Although playing in the final preseason game could help him get used to the NBA’s speed and build chemistry with his teammates, it wasn’t essential because the regular season was only a few days away. That is exactly what one fan highlighted, saying, “WHY TF IS HE PLAYING IN A MEANINGLESS GAME WTF”

The injury has also sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some believe it is a worrying start for Dybantsa. As one fan said, “That’s not a good sign. He’s a rookie, and it’s pre-season; he would want to play… It’s an ankle roll relax 😂.”

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Others are staying optimistic about Dybantsa’s recovery because of his young age. One fan commented, “He’s young, gonna heal up in 24 hours easy.” The fan believes Dybantsa could recover quickly because he is just 19 years old, and that can be a solid factor in recovery.

Another fan believes Dybantsa’s absence could affect the excitement surrounding Washington’s season. The fan said, “Losing AJ to start the season takes some steam from the Wizards.”

Despite the concern, some fans remain hopeful about what Washington can achieve this season. One fan said, “They look very promising with not many expectations. Get well soon, Rook!”

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With concerns and doubts surrounding his injury, it will be interesting to see how Dybantsa performs if he gets cleared for his debut game against the Bucks.