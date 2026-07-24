“No One Should Be Asked About This”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Defends His Wife as Rachel Nichols Backs Heat Star

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently fired back at public scrutiny surrounding his marriage to his longtime partner, Mariah Riddlesprigger. Miami Heat’s newest star forward went viral for his candid comments on a podcast, which spurred Rachel Nichols to publicly back him. While she hailed the Antetokounmpos as Couple Goals, the veteran sports journalist emphasized that personal relationships should remain off-limits from public judgment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Taking to social media to support the couple, Nichols posted, “No one should be asked about this, period, and certainly anyone who actually knows Mariah would ever have to – if anyone is the lucky one in that relationship, it’s @Giannis_An34 😎”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nichols’ defense came in response to Antetokounmpo’s raw reflections during a Monday (July 20) guest appearance on the AnesTea podcast. The brand new Heat star addressed the superficial narratives and trolling Mariah faces for marrying the 2x NBA MVP.

“I’ve heard so many things. ‘Why is Giannis with his wife? He could be with a model. Not one model, but 10!’” Antetokounmpo candidly admitted in the Greek interview (the channel provided the Greek to English transcript). “I am with my wife because she tells me the truth. She loves me, she will tell me whenever I do anything wrong. She will tell my kids the truth. I know that she will kill for my kids and she would even kill me for them. I know that she won’t let my kids get a big head, and that’s the most important thing for me. I am in love. I am in love with her. As a woman and as a mother.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mariah is a former athlete herself. She played volleyball at Rice University and went on to work in the NBA in basketball operations. She met the future NBA superstar in 2014 while working in Summer League operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

They welcomed their first child, Liam Charles, in 2020, and another son, Maverick Shai, in 2022. They welcomed two more daughters, Eva (born 2023) and Aria Capri (born 2025).

After Giannis announced their engagement, they held a lavish three-day wedding celebration at the Costa Navarino resort in Greece in September 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event drew roughly 200 celebrity guests, including NBA legend LeBron James, tennis icon Serena Williams, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Throughout their relationship, Mariah has endured treatment that went beyond trolling. She revealed last year that before the 2025 EuroBasket contest, she received death threats online. She exposed the threatening messages on her social media and called out the trolls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nichols has extensively interviewed Antetokounmpo during his tenure in Milwaukee, and she’s personally acquainted with Giannis and Mariah.

Beyond her role as a supportive NBA WAG, Mariah has built her own identity, matching her financial-savvy husband. She launched her own loungewear brand, Sincerely, Mariah, in 2021 and co-founded the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation with her husband in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her activism and global advocacy are the biggest reasons fans love her. She’s directed social impact initiatives across Greece, Nigeria, and Milwaukee, while actively serving on the board of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

Giannis’ passionate defense of his wife and the overwhelming media backing that followed prove that the Antetokounmpos are above the superficial narratives.