“No. 1 Team in the East”: Anthony Davis Declares Lofty Ambitions After Debunking Wizards Turmoil

As soon as the news about Anthony Davis’ trade to the Washington Wizards broke, the usual noise followed: speculation about mindset, potential frustrations, or the familiar narrative of a star being sent somewhere he didn’t want to be. Davis, in response, has spoken out, setting the record straight about his feelings on joining the Wizards and his future with the team.

I need to talk with Will [Dawkins], Ted [Leonsis], Zach [Leonsis], and kind of figure out what the actual plan is, and then just kind of go from there,” Davis told The Athletic. “I talked briefly (Friday) with Will. Obviously, at this time, every year, you want to compete for championships and stuff like that. That’s obviously the main focus, getting to that place.”

What Davis seems to have found in Washington didn’t line up with the stigma that has followed the franchise over most of it’s modern history. He described a warm reception from Wizards’ ownership, and it was clear that the organization wanted to make a strong first impression.

Of course, he also acknowledged the perception surrounding the Wizards, who have struggled over the last few years, including a total 33 wins over the last two seasons. Davis pushed back on the idea that the infrastructure isn’t there, though; though he hasn’t been to the practice facility, Davis called Capital One Arena “top-notch” and “world-class,” also adding the attention paid to families, staff, and day-to-day care for players.

“I’ve been everywhere the last two years,” Davis continued. “I want to see the plan, hear the plan, see the vision. Bringing Trae (Young) here and other things in store, what they’re thinking of doing, I want to have those conversations with them and see what happens.”

That conversation matters more than ever now.

Anthony Davis has All Eyes on Wizards’ Plan, Not Just the Welcome

Anthony Davis has made it clear that his current phase is about listening. He wants to understand what the Wizards’ plan looks like beyond the welcome and the hospitality, and expects deeper conversations with Dawkins, as well as ownership and the front office.

Imago Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) walks back up the court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Davis isn’t pretending the Wizards are close. He clearly admitted:

“Obviously, it’s tough right now with the team. It shows with their record, but adding certain pieces, that can change. It’s year by year. They could be the No. 1 team in the East next year.”

That optimism, however, comes with conditions. At this stage of his career, the former Maverick is a veteran whose age is going to continue to catch up with him, and he’s not chasing reputation or comfort. Davis is looking to win another championship, and he’s clearly indicated that he’s not willing to promise anything without knowing how Washington plans to get there.

“At this point in my career, I want to compete for a championship,” Davis said. “Whether that’s here or elsewhere, I have no idea… Everything they’re showing me is nothing short of phenomenal. Now it’s about having an actual conversation about the team.”

That’s the reality behind the pleasantries. Davis isn’t going to commit blindly, and the upcoming conversation will determine if this move is foundational or just another stop.