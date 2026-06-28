“No One Wrote or Called Me”: Forgotten Cavs Champion Makes Heartbreaking Revelation Over LeBron James and Co.’s Reunion Tour

Ten years after ending Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought, members of the Cavaliers’ historic 2016 title team reunited for a private European vacation hosted by LeBron James. As photos from Scotland, London and Saint-Tropez flooded social media, one member of Cleveland’s championship roster found himself following the celebration from a distance.

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That teammate was Timofey Mozgov. The former Cavaliers center, who became one of the first Russian-born players to win an NBA championship alongside Sasha Kaun, revealed that unlike Irving, he never even got the chance to decline the invitation.

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Speaking to Sport-Express, Mozgov said, “Yes, I saw the video of that party. No one wrote or called me. If I’d been invited, I’d have gladly joined. Of course, I’d have loved to be there too, to drink some wine.”

The reunion itself was not an official Cleveland Cavaliers event. Richard Jefferson later explained on the Road Trippin’ podcast that the trip came together through a long-running private group chat among several former teammates rather than through the franchise or a formal invitation process. That distinction helps explain why some members of the championship roster never heard about it.

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Imago Credit: Fox News

The players spent several days traveling across Scotland, London and Saint-Tropez as they celebrated the anniversary together. While the vacation became a major talking point online because of Kyrie Irving’s absence, Mozgov’s revelation added another layer to the story after he disclosed he had never been contacted about the trip.

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Mozgov wasn’t just another reserve on the roster. Cleveland acquired him from Denver midway through the 2014-15 season after Anderson Varejao’s season-ending injury, and he immediately became the team’s starting center. He started all 20 playoff games during Cleveland’s run to the 2015 NBA Finals before knee surgery and the Cavaliers’ shift toward a smaller lineup reduced his role during the 2015-16 championship season.

Across two seasons in Cleveland, Mozgov averaged 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and nearly one block per game before signing a four-year, $64 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2016. Although his playing time dropped dramatically during the championship run, logging just 25 total minutes in the 2016 NBA Finals, his place on one of the most important teams in franchise history never changed.

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LeBron James wanted a free dinner after Timofey Mozgov’s Lakers trade

Mozgov’s departure to the Lakers came just days after Cleveland’s championship. While many around the league questioned Los Angeles’ decision to hand him a four-year, $64 million contract following his reduced playoff role, LeBron James had a much simpler reaction.

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“Congrats to my brother Big fella Mozzie on the deal with the Lakers!! Enjoy LA. Dinner on you.” After all, Mozgov’s annual salary had surged from $4.9 million to $16 million, effectively more than tripling his previous earnings. Moreover, the Lakers’ expensive gamble for Mozgov turned out to be one of the most intriguing deals at that time. He transitioned from a perennial center to a second-unit star. Therefore, many questioned LA’s decision, given how he tallied only 6 minutes during the Cavs’ title run in 2016.

The exchange reflected the kind of locker-room relationship Mozgov had built during his time in Cleveland. That camaraderie was also evident months later when the Cavaliers presented him with his championship ring. Before tip-off against the Lakers, LeBron James and several former teammates ran to center court to celebrate with Mozgov during the ceremony.

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Whether Mozgov’s omission was an oversight or simply the byproduct of a reunion organized through a close-knit group of longtime friends, his comments have sparked sympathy among fans. A decade after helping Cleveland win its first NBA championship, the former center says he would have gladly joined the celebration if only someone had asked.