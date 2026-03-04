“No Other Choice”: JJ Redick Shifts Lakers Strategy Around LeBron James & Austin Reaves

Multiple times this season, head coach JJ Redick has spoken about the team’s identity crisis, despite having the Big 3 in the lineup. The problem is that when LeBron James is paired alongside any of Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, has produced a negative net rating. That’s why the Purple and Gold head coach is ready to “tweak” things going forward.

“The bigger challenge is when they’re all on the court together, because they all want the basketball,” said Redick to the media before the game against the Pelicans. “And the reality is, in some cases, people have to sacrifice. LeBron’s usage is low for his career. Austin’s been out there; his usage is less than what it’s been throughout the season.

So, we’re just going to keep pushing till we have it. I mean, there’s no other choice. So, we’ll keep tweaking stuff. We’re going to tweak a little bit of stuff tonight so that we get Austin a little more run with LeBron.”

After last week’s loss to the Magic, the big 3 of LeBron, Austin, and Luka had a minus 7.8 net rating. It has improved significantly, as currently the trio has a positive 3.6 rating. But there is an underlying problem that needs to be addressed. Reaves and James have shared the court for 188 minutes and have a 116.9 offensive rating but a -4.2 net rating.

In comparison, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have a +16.9 rating and have played 305 minutes together, and have a much better offensive rating of 126.2. Clearly, JJ Redick spotted this and wants to change and bring more time for Austin and LeBron together. Especially when injuries affected their synergy from the start.

LeBron James was out for the first 14 games of the season due to a sciatica issue. Meanwhile, Reaves was recently sidelined for 19 games with a strained left calf. JJ Redick also hinted previously that since Luka and AR get more time together, there is a possibility of LeBron James running it solo with other starters. The stats also back this argument, with the Lakers having a +7.6 rating.

All these come at a time when the Lakers recently avoided the 4 game losing streak. They have won two straight since, and those have been blowout victories. But one of them produced a moment that the head coach had to clarify.

JJ Redick clarified the viral disagreement clip with Luka Doncic

During the February 28 game in San Francisco, a 12-second clip of a sideline exchange with superstar Luka Doncic dominated social media. Cameras caught a seemingly frosty back-and-forth on the bench. But JJ Redick shut down any rumors that disrupted the locker room.

​”I didn’t think much of it at the time to be honest with you. I don’t think Luka did either,” Redick told reporters when asked for context on the viral footage. “He and I have a great relationship. I really value our relationship… those things happen, you know, not every game, but they happen very frequently.”

JJ Redick stated that the vocal disagreements are part of the game since both are “trying to win a basketball game.” In fact, the head coach was a little fascinated by why the clip went viral. “I don’t know why it went [viral]… it felt very [normal] to me.” Keeping the disagreement to the side, Redick wants to maximize his roster’s capabilities. Be it changing the lineup or being vocal against his players.