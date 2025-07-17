No Room for LeBron James in Mark Walter’s Plan as Rich Paul’s Heated Argument Revealed

“There’s so many voices in today’s game… Focus is, hey man, enjoy your summer…. There’s, there’s never been an expectation on anyone like it’s been on him [Bron].” Agent Rich Paul on SiriusXM NBA Radio made it clear that he wants LeBron James to focus only on the offseason. The super agent and Founder of Klutch Sports wants King James to find his joy amid rumors about his future with the Lakers run rampant. But behind the scenes, some strings are being pulled, which might not please the Lakers’ superstar.

Firstly, the reports emerged that Jeanie Buss did not inform the 40-year-old about the $10 billion sale to Mark Walter. The kicker was that Luka Doncic was kept in the loop even before James. Even though the 4x NBA champion opted in on his $52.6 million player option, there seems to be a disconnect between him and the front office. Kendrick Perkins knows the reason why, and even pointed out that it was the Doncic era now, as the franchise is moving on from Bron.

Now, LeBron James has opted in, so the team will have to buy him out, just like the Bucks did with Lillard and the Suns with Beal. That’s what Perk suggested the new owner could do. “Well, you could buy him out, and you could give him the whole $52 million because you got a new owner that has the money. No disrespect. No disrespect to Jeannie, but she’s not the new owner. That m——-r got the money.” For context, Buss will remain as governor of the team after the $10 billion sale. But Perkins feels it is Walter who could call the shots, and that’s how Bron can end up not being a Laker.

The ESPN analyst on the latest episode of Road Trippin also clarified his argument with Rich Paul. Apparently, it was again leading to who holds the cards behind the scenes, and Perkins believes LeBron and Rich Paul don’t have that advantage. “There’s a new sheriff in town. It’s Luka and Bill Duffy, it’s WME. It’s no more Klutch Sports.” For context, Bill Duffy is Luka Doncic’s agent and a major player now operating under the WME Sports banner. Perkins publicly claimed that the influence was shifting from Klutch Sports to WME.

“And I told this to Rich Paul on the phone, and we had an argument because I said it on TV, and we argue a lot.” WME’s influence can also be seen in the Deandre Ayton trade, as he is one of their clients. Is this a sign that the Lakers are firmly moving on from LeBron?

The Lakers’ treatment of LeBron James sends mixed signals

Mark Walter, who leads the Los Angeles Dodgers as chairman and controlling owner, had previously stepped into the Lakers’ orbit as a minority stakeholder back in 2021. Now, he’s officially at the helm. So, when his team’s ace signs a new contract and secures his future for one more year, there should be reason to celebrate, right? That’s what the fans are wondering amid the issues. Since not a single key figure in the organization has made a public statement. Writing’s on the wall then!

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Tim Bontemps, co-host of The Hoop Collective, called out the unusual behavior.“I have been waiting for Jeanie Buss or Mark Walter or Rob Pelinka or JJ Redick or somebody, anybody, to say we’re thrilled LeBron has opted in and we’ll see you in September…Rob Pelinka isn’t saying it. Jeanie Buss isn’t.” So, is this the clear directive that the team is moving on from the 4x NBA champion? To add to this, Brian Windhorst even pointed out what LeBron James could have done to cool down these issues.

ESPN reported suggested Bron could have said, “See you in September.” Yet, the statement from Rich Paul was “open-ended,” which signifies something else. With the $52.6 million contract, it is difficult to see why the Lakers would buy him out just to see him suit up for different teams. On the other hand, the interested teams will have to break their roster to find a spot for the King. Let’s see who rolls the dice first.