“Nobody Has Egos”: VJ Edgecombe Says It’s Championship or Bust for the 76ers on LeBron James and Jaylen Brown’s Arrival

An aggressive offseason later, the Philadelphia 76ers are entering the upcoming season with unmatched expectations. The pressure might be highest on their young spark, VJ Edgecombe, who will be playing his first season alongside 4x NBA champion LeBron James and 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope joining an established core featuring Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers now possess one of the most star-studded starting lineups in the league. Despite all the anxiety about this much star power clashing and the youngest player getting sidelined, Edgecombe isn’t running away from the immense pressure that comes with it.

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Appearing on ESPN’s Chiney Today, Edgecombe made it clear to host Chiney Ogwumike that the team has a singular focus heading into the new campaign. When asked directly about the ultimate expectations for Philadelphia’s stacked roster, the former No. 3 overall pick did not hold back.

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“Championship,” he said is the only expectation of the new look 76ers. “You know, it’s championship or bust. You know, you know how it is.”

Subtly addressing the concerns about the star players clashing, Edgecombe was remarkably mature.

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“You know, especially with a team like this, it’s like, it’s either a championship or they suck. And you know, proving, you know, everyone that’s saying we ain’t going to gel or nothing like that. So… I know I’m playing alongside great players. Nobody has egos. You know, we’ve all been in communication, stuff like that. So, I’m really happy.”

The players have recently been debunking assumptions about friction, too. After Sixers insiders claimed that LeBron James resolved any potential friction before signing, the rest of Philadelphia’s star-studded core appears equally committed to a championship-or-bust outcome.

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Jaylen Brown recently revealed during a live stream that he has already proposed a post-championship celebration for the entire roster.

Fresh off a skydiving trip in Egypt to conquer his fear of heights, Brown texted James, Embiid, Maxey, and Edgecombe, saying they should all go skydiving together if they win the title, a proposal that James hilariously shut down immediately with a blunt, “Boy, h*ll nah.”

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While the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Jason Williams, Kwame Brown and Draymond Green fear the arrival of high-usage superstars like James and Brown might limit Edgecombe’s minutes or stunt his growth, the sophomore guard views the environment as an unprecedented learning opportunity.

Edgecombe, who averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists during his breakout debut campaign, expressed genuine excitement about asking questions and soaking up knowledge from King James, whom he told Ogwumike was his inspiration for picking up a basketball as a child.

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“I’m gonna ask Bron so many questions, ask JB so many questions. I already ask Joel and Maxey so many questions… I’m just happy to go learn. To me, the greatest player of all time, I’m playing alongside him. I’m just trying to see anything I can learn, get any bits and pieces,” he said.

With the Sixers shaping the roster to maximize their title window, they face the clear challenge of building on-court cohesion early in the season. However, with the roster fully in communication and aligned around a shared goal, Philadelphia enters the year embracing the championship expectations resting on their shoulders.