“Nobody Has Ever Played Together”: Jayson Tatum Sheds Light on Jaylen Brown Relationship Amid 76ers Revelation

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s time as Boston Celtics teammates ended this summer, but the questions surrounding their relationship have not disappeared. After nine seasons together, the two players are now preparing to face each other from opposite sides of the Celtics-76ers rivalry.

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Tatum was asked about the biggest misconception surrounding his relationship with Brown during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. His response offered a look at how he views their time together, the speculation around them, and the trade that changed Boston’s core.

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“I mean, there are so many different narratives, so many different opinions and speculation,” said Tatum. “For me, I love that guy.”

Tatum then pointed to the success he and Brown built together in Boston.

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“What we were able to accomplish together in nine years, we went to the conference finals five times, we went to the championship twice, we won a championship, we’ve shared All-Star Games.

“You can’t talk about him without talking about me, and vice versa, right? The success that we’ve had as just two young kids growing up in this league and really just pushing each other.”

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Brown joined the Celtics as the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, one year before Boston selected Tatum at No. 3 in 2017. They became teammates during the 2017-18 season and remained together through the 2025-26 campaign.

Their partnership included five Eastern Conference Finals appearances and two trips to the NBA Finals. The biggest achievement came in 2024, when Boston defeated the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 to win the championship. Brown was named Finals MVP, while Tatum played a major role throughout the title run.

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The Celtics traded Brown to the 76ers in July 2026. The deal was agreed to on July 1 and officially completed around July 6, ending his nine-season run in Boston. The trade sent Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks.

Celtics president Brad Stevens publicly pointed to roster-building limitations under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement as a primary reason for the move. There is no credible reporting that a personal conflict between Tatum and Brown drove the trade.

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Tatum’s latest comments also follow remarks he made shortly after the trade. In July, he said he had “nothing but love and respect” for Brown and added that people had tried to “pin us against each other.” He also described their time together as “nine amazing years.”

That public stance is important because the research around their relationship includes more than just positive moments. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported after the trade that their personal relationship over the previous year had been “as close to nonexistent as you could have,” while noting that they remained great professionals on the court. Tatum’s comments do not confirm or deny every part of that report, but they do show how he chooses to speak about Brown publicly.

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When Patrick asked about the business side of basketball, Tatum acknowledged that even long partnerships can come to an end.

“Unfortunately, the business of basketball is always going to play a part,” he said. “Nobody has ever played together forever, but it’s not like a thing to be sad or upset about. It’s something to celebrate, what we were able to do.

“He’s a tremendous person and a player and have a respect [for him] and wish him the best.”

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Tatum was also asked whether he would rather guard Brown or LeBron James when Boston first faces Philadelphia. He kept his answer brief.

“I mean, I can’t give away the game plan,” Tatum said.

The Celtics star then explained that switching can lead to different defensive assignments during a game.

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“I’ll probably guard everybody at some point. Um, the way that, you know, the way that we play and the way that the game is played today, you know, you switch in different matchups.”

The trade has changed the teams, but it has not erased the history Tatum and Brown built together. For Tatum, nine years of shared success remain something worth celebrating, even as the business of basketball moves them in different directions.