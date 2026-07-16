“Nobody Told You to Live Like a King”: Kyle Kuzma Calls Out NBA Stars for Wasting Million on Cars and a Lavish Life

Kyle Kuzma has never been one to sugarcoat his opinions, and his latest take is no different. The Milwaukee Bucks forward ignited a firestorm online after calling out NBA players who burn through millions, then turn around and complain about being broke. In a blunt social media post, Kuzma went straight to the point:

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“Ngl it’s exhausting hearing athletes break down how their millions “aren’t really millions” after taxes and fees. 40M after taxes is still 40M. The real issue isn’t the system, it’s lifestyle creep. Nobody told you to live like a king, buy 5 cars, or move with a 10‑person entourage. Modest is allowed,” Kuzma asserted.

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He effectively put a spotlight on the rampant wasting of millions on luxury cars and lavish living. The post quickly resonated with fans who are weary of hearing wealthy athletes complain about taxes and agent fees.

When one fan responded, “Seriously, like the rest of the population isn’t taxed or has expenses lol,” Kuzma quickly doubled down on his stance.

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“And they say it like they are going to get empathy from regular folks that are using credit rewards points for groceries right now. Wild.”

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Although he doesn’t drop names, it comes after CJ McCollum’s recent comments on The Enterprise Zone. When asked about how he spent his first million, the Hawks star said:

“My checks were small, man. Small in scale, to like what the rookies make now. Let’s say I was making $2 million, after taxes, let’s call it 950, 970, agency fees 4%, marketing 15%. Those checks were chopped down. I was living off of like a energy drink deal. I had a $12,000 deal to just like get some post off. And I lived off of that.”

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After breaking down the expenses of his four-bedroom rental and a Mercedes for his mother, he said, “I had a fear and a paranoia that I was going to go broke.”

McCollum, however, didn’t strike a chord with fans. Most felt it was tone-deaf to complain when most people earn nowhere near what he’s earning. In response to the backlash, CJ responded on X.

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“Obviously millions of dollars is enough. But back in the day before NIL we didn’t get paid until November and I didn’t get paid at Lehigh. I left school in April for Pre Draft. So I lived off $12k energy drink deal Until November. Which was cool with me. 2 bands a month. The point is that people with money need to budget and people without it need to budget too.”

Regardless, fans agreed with Kuzma over him. The NBA champion isn’t the first to point out the disconnect between wealthy players and everyday citizens struggling with inflation. Several retired players have repeatedly warned the current generation not to squander their money on luxuries and instead learn financial literacy.

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Shaquille O’Neal learned it the hard way when FICA took a big chunk of his Lakers salary. He’s since balanced luxury, charity, and financial savvy, and even launched programs to teach financial literacy to student-athletes.

Kuz’s former teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is touted as one of the most financially savvy athletes right now, too. And it comes right after he boldly highlighted the short-term nature of an NBA job.

Kuzma is a prime example of financial stability and deliberate wealth management. The 30-year-old is currently playing under a 4-year, $102 million contract, $90 million of which is fully guaranteed, that he originally signed with the Washington Wizards in 2023.

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Following his trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, Kuzma earns a base salary in the range of $20–22 million per season. Over the course of his nine-year NBA career, his total basketball contract earnings have eclipsed $107 million.

Instead of burning through his capital on depreciating assets like exotic sports cars, Kuzma has prioritized corporate investments and brand equity, a mindset he credits to learning early from veteran role models during his championship run with the Lakers. He’s a prominent angel investor who’s built a carefully curated portfolio that includes the men’s skincare brand Margin, as well as other lifestyle and tech businesses.

He does have his splurges, especially on cars, watches, and grooming. But he’s not complaining about debt. By advocating for fiscal responsibility, Kuzma continues to challenge the league’s traditional, big-spending stereotypes.