“Nobody Wanted to Go to the Lakers”: Ex-LeBron James Teammate Gives Jeanie Buss Harsh Reality Check

The Los Angeles Lakers organization crashed in the mid-2010s after Kobe Bryant retired in 2016. They didn’t make it to the Conference Finals until one year after LeBron James arrived in 2018. But somehow, Jeanie Buss disliked labeling Bron as a “franchise savior” for LA. Contradicting Buss’s opinion, DeMarcus Cousins notes that LeBron single-handedly restored the Lakers to the NBA spotlight.

In the latest edition of Run It Back, Cousins sharply remarked, “If his ego bothers you, that means you’re egotistical as well. So, that kind of contradicts itself. As far as him being the savior, he was the savior. Nobody wanted to go to the Lakers before LeBron got there.”

According to the ex-NBA hooper, the LA Clippers somehow became the first team of Los Angeles before LeBron’s trade, while the Lakers took a back seat. “LeBron was the savior. He made the Lakers cool again. He made people want to come play for the Lakers,” Cousins doubled down on his claim.

Imago Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a non-call against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The mid-2010s were a tough era for the LA Lakers. A series of failed trades, a poor injury management of players like Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, and costly signings like Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov disrupted the system. Records plummeted from 57-25 in 2010-11 to 17-65 in 2015-16. Meanwhile, Bron’s signing in 2018 shifted the trajectory of the Lakers organization.

He ended the 6-year playoff drought and helped Jeanie Buss & Co. restore credibility in the NBA. James was one of the reasons why they could acquire Anthony Davis from the Pelicans in 2019. And thus, clinched their 2020 championship in the Bubble era.

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Cousins has seemingly discovered Jeanie Buss’s true intent in the latest controversy unveiled through ESPN’s Baxter Holmes report. Mind you, the Lakers’ governor’s close circle said LeBron’s attitude frustrated her after Bronny’s 2024 draft pick.

LeBron James finds more support from Cousins; Stephen A. Smith joins

“I don’t like the undertone on this at all. I’m not okay with it,” DeMarcus Cousins continues to blast Jeanie Buss. “I think this is showing her true colors as a person. We’re talking about egos. We’re talking about being grateful. This is sports. What are we talking about?” He further criticized Buss, stating that the expectation that LeBron should constantly show gratitude for the opportunities he received, like Bronny’s draft pick or winning a championship.

He argued that such demands are unrealistic and petty. Cousins pointed out that sports are a job, not a personal favor. He also questioned whether Jeanie Buss’s idea of gratefulness: constant bowing or thank-yous, is a fair standard for a professional athlete.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 20, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. Bulls won 118-110. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, ESPN’s veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith hopped on the bandwagon on First Take. He, too, stood firmly in favor of LeBron James. Pointing out Buss’s dissatisfaction with the 41-year-old’s influence and Klutch Sports’ influence, Smith presented his opinion. He said, “This notion that Rich Paul is some kind of villain because Klutch Sports was wielding its power, and it was leaning on LeBron James to do it. I will remind you, the Lakers had really, really, really regressed.”

Here is the truth fans keep circling back to: The Lakers faded, then LeBron arrived and changed the course of fate. Therefore, accountability cuts both ways. DeMarcus Cousins sees gratitude debates as noise. Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith echoes the power shift. Thus, for now, Jeanie Buss likely sits in an uncomfortable spot as criticism continues to come her way.