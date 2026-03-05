“Nobody’s Going at the Knees”: HC David Adelman Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Claim Over Other MVP Candidates

A string of physically grueling matchups has left Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman furious. In his first season leading the team, he’s had to recalibrate his lineup over and over to grapple with injuries and protect his biggest star. Teams across the league have similarly upped the ante against the MVP contenders. Particularly, against Nikola Jokic. And it’s forced his coach to issue a fiery accusation that the three-time MVP is subjected to a level of physicality unlike any other star in the NBA.

Speaking after a recent practice, Adelman addressed growing concerns regarding Jokic’s mounting frustration with officiating. His statement suggests that the shots taken at The Joker have moved beyond standard basketball play. Adelman argued that while other MVP candidates receive traditional superstar whistles, Jokic is frequently tested by arguably dangerous defensive plays by the opponents.

“I’m going to keep saying this, I’m not saying this because I’m being biased to my own player, nobody’s being guarded like him in the league. Nobody,” Adelman stated bluntly when asked if the lack of whistles was affecting Jokic’s focus. “Nobody’s going at the knees of other MVPs. No one’s taking shots like he’s taking. But that’s our reality.”

Jokic was on a month-long medical leave to rehab his knee after hyperextending it. He’s since had a few injury scares while maintaining an elite output. Although analysts noticed his shooting efficiency has declined. Most recently, he turned menacing when Lu Dort fouled him, suggesting that the repeated shoving is wearing his patience out and hurting his shooting. Adelman dismissed the idea that Jokic’s game tumbles when he reacts to non-calls.

He instead said that any human being would react in situations where they’re tripped or their jersey is grabbed. “If that affects his game, I don’t see it,” Adelman added. “Reacting is part of being a human being… if it continues, we’ll react accordingly.”

The coach emphasized that the burden now falls on the coaching staff to find space for Jokic to operate, as the team prepares for a stretch where this physical gauntlet is expected to intensify.

The physical toll on Nikola Jokic is becoming obvious

David Adelman’s blunt claim stems from two specific high-tension games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz. In the matchup against OKC, Jaylin Williams grabbed Nikola Jokic’s jersey during a play but there was no call.

The lack of whistle left the Denver bench incensed when Lu Dort tripped Jokic next. At that point, a horde of humans were needed to keep the big man from pouncing on Dort. It eventually led to Dort’s ejection and resulted in free throws for Denver. After this game, Jokic said something similar to his coach, claiming he had a “necessary reaction” to Dort’s aggression.

Similarly, against Utah, Jokic took a significant blow to the midsection that forced him to double over. Jazz got the whistle, but ironically, Utah announcers called out the star treatment and friendly whistle over the debatable contact.

Regardless, these incidents have become a recurring theme, with opponents utilizing a heavy-handed approach to neutralize Jokic’s finesse in the post. Adelman spoke about it throughout the presser highlighting a strategic shift for him.

Even if Jokic is not affected, Adelman claims that the disparity in officiating has an emotional toll on the rest of the team who feel compelled to contest the no-calls. Adelman tries to divert their energy elsewhere. While Jokic and Jamal Murray draw the defenders, Adelman expects the role players like Aaron Gordon to take the shots.

But his message is not about what he is doing to protect Nikola Jokic. He’s demanding that the league do better at protecting an MVP candidate.