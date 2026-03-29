Noise Grows Around JJ Redick After Bronny James’ Explosive G-League Performance Fuels Lakers Minutes Debate

What an eventful 24 hours for Bronny James. On Friday, he scored his lone three-pointer from LeBron James’ pass. It created another legacy addition as the first father-son assist in the league’s history. The 21-year-old’s hot hands continued in the G-League as he erupted for the career-best performance. Not the fans are putting more pressure on the head coach, JJ Redick, for more opportunities for James Jr.

Bronny has played in the past two games for the Lakers, and the last time he played in consecutive games was back on 12 February. Before these two games, LeBron James’ son had seen 0 minutes of action on the court in the past seven games. Despite this, the performance in the G-League never dropped. Saturday’s performance was a career-best, recording 26 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

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This was on the shoulder of his efficient shooting. 9-of-12 from the field and 6-of-8 from three-point range, a career high. In fact, 11 of his 26 points in the final period helped his team close out the game to keep his record intact. The South Bay Lakers remain undefeated with a perfect 14–0 record in games Bronny has played in. So, the fans are demanding a similar treatment on the Purple and Gold franchise.

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“JJ Redick will see Bronny James going off, and still decide to give him garbage mins.” A dejected fan tweeted with a GIF of a crying pug to convey frustration. James Jr. has juggled between the G-League and the Lakers since his rookie year. Being a debut season, it was a correct decision to let him develop in the G-League. But to do in the second year raised some doubts. In fact, the minutes have come few and far between for the 21-year-old.

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Just take the past two games as a sample size. Against the Nets, even though he made the historic three-pointer in the second quarter, the total minutes on the hardwood were just 4 minutes. Before that game, against the Pacers, the minutes were much better. 13 minutes of total action on the court. However, the last time Bronny James played more than 10 minutes in a game was back on 10 February against the San Antonio Spurs.

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That’s when he produced a viral stop while defending one of the current MVP candidates, Victor Wembanyama. Even at the time, James Jr. was ready for more such roles, but they never came. Now he has earned rotation minutes this week in the absence of Marcus Smart. And fans clearly want more of the 21-year-old on the hardwood.

Fans and teammates back Bronny James’ positive display

Earlier this season, against the Nets, “We Want Bronny” echoed through Barclays Center. Another instance of the opposition fans praising James Jr. came in Cleveland when his steal and one-handed transition dunk got the loudest roar. Clearly, fans are seeing and supporting the effort.

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So, even a member of the Warriors fanbase stated, “Get this guy some real mins.”

The support inside the locker room is also strong for Bronny James. After the Pacers game, Austin Reaves candidly shared the progress of his 21-year-old teammate. “He’s just gotten better every single day. He don’t no shortcuts. He loves working, does the right things, keeps his head down, don’t care about all the noise.” Even the head coach shared a similar sentiment.

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“It’s gotten significantly better,” said Redick to the media. “Our staff has a lot of confidence in him. Felt like this was a game we really needed him.” But after the Pacers game, Bronny was on the court for just four and a half minutes.

That’s why another fan questioned JJ Redick’s decision, “Why is he in the G-League?”

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Despite this, some had faith that the saturday’s performance with South Bay will help Bronny James to secure more minutes on the hardwood. “g league or not 6/8 from 3 is nasty… that’s how you get called up fast.” And another fan even reduced JJ’s headache by suggesting a rotational plan.

“jj need to give bronny laravia’s minutes bro i’m deadass.”

LaRavia has started the last 3 games and has received more than 10 minutes in every game he has played this season. But shooting just 31% from beyond the arc remains a question. That’s where Bronny James’ 41% from three pointers helps the team.