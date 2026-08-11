Norman Powell Blames Miami Heat After Backlash Over Decision Not to Team Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo

The NBA’s business decisions rarely stay private for long. Norman Powell is now pushing back against Miami Heat fans who claim he chose a bigger payday over the chance to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. His recent replies on X have turned a routine free-agency move into a public argument over who actually ended the relationship.

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Powell’s position is straightforward: he did not walk away from Miami. The Heat never offered him a contract to negotiate.

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“Brotha for the 1000th time. Read up. Miami never offered anything to negotiate,” Powell replied, while addressing the backlash from Heat fans. He later clarified that he would have welcomed a return, but he also had a condition.

“Would’ve loved to stay in Miami too, but at the end of the day, I have to go where I am wanted and appreciated.”

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The message remained consistent across his replies. Powell argued that fans were imagining a negotiation that never happened, while he was simply explaining the financial moves Miami would have needed to make to keep him.

That very distinction changes the story.

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Norman Powell had every reason to expect a future in Miami after producing the best season of his career. In the 2025-26 campaign, he averaged 21.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, and 2.5 apg while also earning his first All-Star selection.



His scoring efficiency and perimeter shot-making made him an important part of the Heat’s offense. And the possibility of adding Giannis Antetokounmpo only appeared to further strengthen the case of keeping him.

At the same time, production and All-Star tag have become important variables in the offseason. It also created a difficult financial puzzle for Miami’s roster construction.

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The Heat’s pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo reshaped the salary structure, while the subsequent transactions left the franchise operating under restrictive apron rules.



It ultimately limited the Heat’s ability to offer Norman Powell the kind of contract he expected after an All-Star season.

Powell’s frustration centers on what happened next.

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From his perspective, the Heat could have explored additional trades or salary-clearing moves to create room for him. Instead, he says the organization never opened negotiations and expected him to consider a veteran-minimum contract.

That was not enough.

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“They don’t care about that. They just wanted me to take the vet minimum,” he replied to a fan.

And, Powell ultimately agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, giving him financial security while also offering a larger role and a fresh challenge.



His decision immediately became controversial among the Heat Nation. Especially after the Heat had just positioned themselves around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Some fans viewed Powell’s departure as a rejection of a potential championship opportunity. Others interpreted his comments as those of a disgruntled one who failed to secure the bag.

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Powell has rejected both interpretations.

He stressed that he had to go where he was wanted and valued. It explained that the Chicago Bulls gave him the opportunity to play his game and lead.



He also stressed that he was “just stating the facts” rather than expressing anger toward Miami.

The Heat now has its superstar centerpiece, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Powell has his new contract and new opportunity in Chicago.