“Not a Worry of Mine”: Draymond Green Sends Clear Message on Steve Kerr’s Future With the Warriors

Uncertainty around Steve Kerr’s future has lingered over the Golden State Warriors, but Draymond Green is anything but concerned. The veteran coach recently admitted that he would evaluate his future after this season. While the questions continue to emerge externally, Green laid out a compelling case for why Kerr’s future with the Warriors should not be in doubt.

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The backdrop to this stance lies in Steve Kerr’s contract situation, with his 2-year $35 million deal expiring this offseason. Moreover, the Warriors’ injury-ravaged 37-45 season only added to the scrutiny, especially after the 60-year-old’s infamous comment, describing the Dubs as a “fading dynasty”. Amid this situation, Draymond Green addressed the chatter with his latest appearance on ESPN.

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“As long as we have a Steve Kerr, one to coach this team, you’re not going to go and find a better coach. So that’s not a worry of mine or anybody in this organization,” said Draymond Green after laying out the reasons why the veteran coach should remain on the sidelines as long as he chooses to.

DrayMagic first pointed out the franchise superstar, Stephen Curry‘s stance. “Steph doesn’t want another coach. Um, I have said it myself, but I don’t mean that as much as Steph does.” Coming from a player who led the Warriors to four championships in six finals and built the dynasty, it only established that Curry’s voice carries unmatched weight within the organization.

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Moreover, with the superstar entering his 18th season, Green suggested that adjusting to a new coach at this point in his career wouldn’t be practical.

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Green’s second point focused on Kerr’s proven track record, reminding listeners that the coach delivered four championships- a milestone that only a handful of franchises have achieved, placing the Warriors in elite company, as only five teams in league history have reached that mark, and none have matched their title count over the past decade.

Emphasizing Kerr’s legacy, Green added, “He’s written the ticket. He’s done everything he’s needed to do to deserve to leave when he’s ready.”

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In the same breath, the 36-year-old forward highlighted Dubs’ owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber’s ‘loyalty’ toward the coach. Importantly, speaking of Kerr’s uncertain future, Lacob recently added:

“Really, it’s up to him. What does he want to do? And he doesn’t know, I don’t think. So, we’ll have that discussion later.”

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Above all, Draymond Green emphasized that Kerr already has a Hall of Fame resume, having ended the franchise’s championship drought in his first season and adding more titles in the seasons that followed.

Draymond Green paints the Warriors without Steve Kerr

Warning against the search for alternatives, Draymond Green cautioned that teams often believe success lies elsewhere, only to regret it later.

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“Everybody’s always looking at the other side, thinking it’s greener. And then when they get on the other side, and they realize all the grass is brown, and it’s dead, and there’s no sprinkler system, and the sun doesn’t rise on that side, it only sets,” Green remarked, stressing how optimism can quickly fade.

He also highlighted that such decisions only trigger instability, pointing to the cycles that often occur where teams rotate, “four coaches in four years” and “six coaches over eight”. It’s a situation that the Warriors found themselves in before Kerr stabilized it.

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While the speculation around his long-term future looms, Steve Kerr seems fixated on his current challenge. Speaking of his contract situation, Kerr said, “That’s something I’ll address after the season ends. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen for a while. But we’re still in it, we’re still going. My focus is all on the Clippers, and I’m excited about trying to get in.”

Moreover, Kerr had earlier admitted that the Warriors’ dominant years had faded. “We know that. Everybody knows that.” While Green’s loyalty is clear, Kerr’s own admission that the dynasty has faded leaves his future- and the Warriors’ direction- hanging in the balance.