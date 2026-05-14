“Not Accurate”: NBA Insider Under Fire for False Narrative Around Luka Doncic & LeBron James

When Luka Doncic arrived in Los Angeles, the spotlight instantly shifted toward one looming question. Could two alpha superstars truly coexist? With fresh claims from NBA insider Bill Reiter fueling the drama, the noise only grew louder. Still, behind all the speculation, the reality appears far less chaotic. The supposed tension between Luka Doncic and LeBron James may be grabbing headlines, but it is not shaping the Lakers’ locker room.

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“I know (LeBron and Luka) don’t get along very well,” Reiter said on 97.1 The Fan LA. “(LeBron) doesn’t do well when he’s in a locker room that’s toxic. … LeBron wants to be the guy and Luka wants to be the guy. … I just don’t think they fit together and i don’t think they get along, and when LeBron is unhappy with people in his locker room, it is awkward, it is weird, it does not go well.”

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Well, the claims fell flat when NBA insiders took matters into their own hands. First, Dan Woike of The Athletic tweeted, “This is not accurate.” Meanwhile, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints also wrote, “Luka Doncic and LeBron James are very close.”

After spending a full season together in Los Angeles, LeBron James and Luka Doncic have publicly shown strong mutual respect. James especially embraced the transition from first to third option early, openly acknowledging Doncic as the franchise’s new focal point back in January. His comments made it clear the Lakers legend understood where the team’s future was headed. “Luka doesn’t need to bend his game,” LeBron said. “He’s our 26-year-old franchise player, so it’s up to us to bend our game around him.”

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At the same time, James understands the pressure of nonstop scrutiny better than almost anyone in basketball. After years of carrying the weight of expectations and criticism, he has tried helping Luka Doncic navigate that same spotlight in Los Angeles. Beyond embracing Luka as the Lakers’ new face, LeBron has also shared lessons from his own journey, offering guidance on handling fame, pressure, and the demands that come with superstardom.

“Just trying to lead by example, showing him the way, using my voice, using my example, using everything I can, ” the 41-year-old told the California Post earlier this year. “He’s now. It’s not like he’s next. He’s right now. I just love the kid. I love everything about him; I just want him to take his journey as far as he wants to go. And I’m happy to be a small part of his journey. Hopefully, he can take something from me.”

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Meanwhile, Luka Doncic also claimed that he learned a lot from the Akron Hammer. “He’s very professional,” the Slovenian star said. “Being at 41 years old, trying to play every game. Just a lot of things, how he’s taking care of his body, how he prepares for games. I think those two are the top ones.”

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Well, Luka wasn’t wrong about Bron. The 4-time NBA champ did show up for the Los Angeles Lakers when both Doncic and Austin Reaves sat sidelined with injuries. In the first series against the Houston Rockets, LeBron averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.2 rebounds, serving as both a scorer and a primary playmaker.

Most importantly, the Lakers are already adjusting around Doncic. According to a report by The Athletic, the 27-year-old wants to continue his relationship with Austin Reaves in LA and doesn’t want the front office to trade him for Giannis Antetokounmpo. And to be honest, Rob Pelinka & Co. might consider his plea, given they are looking into long-term plans with the Slovenian star.

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Luka Doncic wants Austin Reaves over Giannis Antetokounmpo

The LA Lakers‘ 0-4 record against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoff series ended their season in a blink. It’s safe to say that the results of the postseason have shaken the team. And they feel the urgency to bring major changes to the roster. At present, the Lakers are building around Luka Doncic. Therefore, it seems only natural for the front office to listen to his requests.

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“Doncic has made it clear to the Lakers that he would like to continue playing with Reaves,” reports said. “Multiple league sources said that belief was best illustrated when Doncic told people within the organization that he wouldn’t want Reaves included in any potential trade packages for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

That stance carries serious weight after Doncic arrived in Los Angeles through the Anthony Davis trade in February 2025. Meanwhile, the pressure is rising fast because Milwaukee reportedly wants clarity on Giannis’ future before the June 23 NBA Draft, leaving contenders scrambling to shape realistic offers.

Imago Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts with guard Austin Reaves (15) after scoring a game winning shot during overtime against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Now, if the Lakers go after Antetokounmpo, then the Milwaukee Bucks will ask for AR. And that will be a major dilemma for LA. That creates a huge dilemma because Reaves’ stock has exploded after averaging a career-best 23.3 points across 51 games. Meanwhile, Reaves also holds major value because of his team-friendly contract and long-term potential. Plus, he can decline his $14.9 million player option in 2026 and pursue a huge new deal.

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On the other hand, LeBron James‘ future remains in darkness. But the noise around Luka Doncic and James keeps getting louder, yet the reality inside Los Angeles tells a completely different story. Bron has embraced Luka as the Lakers’ future, while Luka continues leaning on the veteran’s experience and leadership.

Meanwhile, the front office now faces a defining choice involving Austin Reaves and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, one thing already feels certain. The Lakers are shaping their next era around Luka Doncic, and everyone inside the building seems fully aware of it.