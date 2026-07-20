“Not at the Same Level”: Long-Time Luka Doncic Expert Raises Concern Over Lakers Despite Walker Kessler Addition

The summer of 2026 turned into a trade market overhaul for the Los Angeles Lakers. They waited for LeBron James’ decision to go all-out to acquire the needed pieces for a rebuild. At the heart of it was Luka Doncic. He did not hide from the front office that he wanted to win a championship with the Purple and Gold.

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And that is why Rob Pelinka & Co. didn’t hesitate to splash $261 million in 35 minutes. They added the ex-Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Collin Sexton. Now, following the moves, what could be the positive and negative effects?

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Long-time Luka Doncic expert Iztok Franko gave a closer look. For him, the LeBron James era had to come to an end for the next chapter, that is, the Luka Doncic era to begin. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old’s pairing up with JJ Redick gives the Lakers a different identity.

“It’s a very offensive-minded team. I think it’s a team. It reminds me a bit of some of Luka’s past Slovenian teams, even Dallas teams. But I think maybe the talent or the names are not at the same level as, I don’t know, their opposition or their, let’s say, the best competitors,” Franko said.

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Imago Credit: IMAGO

Despite the concern, Iztok Franko believes that this new Lakers team knows its role. They are connected, and this will help Luka have fun while playing. Now the primary concern is about Doncic’s pairing with Walker Kessler. “He’s the big gamble,” Luka’s close associate said. The Slovenian star wanted a big man, an archetype, and the LA front office gave him Kessler.

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But his role will come with huge expectations. Precisely because of how Deandre Ayton lacked in many areas. Anyone across the league would gladly say that the Doncic and Dereck Lively pairing in Dallas was an unbeatable duo.

“As for Kessler, I think he’s of a similar archetype to Lively, but a slightly different flavor. So he’s not as athletic. He’s not as high of a vertical threat that Lively was,” Iztok shared. “But he has some similar traits in terms of IQ, in terms of motor, in terms of willingness to play. And this was the big problem last year with Deandre Ayton.”

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Simply put, Walker Kessler brings exactly what the Lakers were missing. His elite offensive rebounding can expose switches, create extra possessions, and give Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves another reliable target. Because of that, how this trio develops will shape the franchise’s next chapter. Still, it was a calculated risk. If Kessler stays healthy, the move has every chance to become a major success.