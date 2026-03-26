“Not Being Eventized”: Draymond Green Points to NBA’s Biggest Issue, Echoes Celtics Legend

From the raw physicality of the 1990’s, the competitive spirit of the 2000’s, and the dunk-centric game that exists today, the NBA has grown leaps and bounds over the last three decades. Under Adam Silver, the league has morphed into a highlight reel dominated by three-point onslaughts, viral dunks, and superstar-focused spectacle. Modern-day NBA emphasizes pace, spacing, and social media glazing over defensive hustle.

Slumping TV ratings for regulation games and a recent salary cap dip signaled inflated valuations, even as news of league expansion continues to gain traction. Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett’s viral podcast clip, calling it “a bit of an event… not a sport,” sparked fresh backlash. But Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green couldn’t help but side with the 2004 MVP.

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“I actually have to agree with KG on this; it is more of an event, but it has to be,” the Dubs vet said on the latest segment of The Draymond Green Show. “I think one of the biggest issues that the NBA has faced as of late is its not being eventized enough. When you look at big-time TV partners, they are looking for an event. Ask Jake Paul. The reason Jake Paul is able to make so much money right now is because Jake Paul creates events. When Jake Paul has these boxing matches, it’s an entire event. And that’s what Netflix is buying. That’s what the TV stations, that’s what the streaming platforms, that’s what they’re buying. They are buying events. That’s why the NBA created the play-in tournament. That’s why the NBA created the in-season tournament, because what sells is events.”

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The league has grown leaps and bounds since Garnett hung up his boots in 2016. Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game would not have happened in the 1990’s or at the dawn of the 21st century. But the idea of turning games into events does make sense from a profit-and-loss perspective.

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“The one thing the NBA has right now is a ton of inventory. But as we can see by the salary cap dropping, the inventory isn’t always as valuable, depending on which piece of the inventory it is. And so you have a lot of these games that go on regional TV stations; they aren’t really worth a ton of money. And so with that, them not being worth a ton of money, what you need is events. That’s what sells. And so I agree with what KG said, except I think he was saying it in a different manner. You know, KG was talking about the edge and where and how players don’t necessarily always have the edge,” Green added.

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Draymond Green delves into the ‘NBA business’ amid expansion rumors

Draymond Green has spoken on multiple occasions in recent months about his desire to one day be league commissioner. The way he views the game, as a decorated and seasoned veteran, allows him to offer nuanced opinions on ideas that can propel the league to greater heights.

“This is big business,” the 4x NBA Champion went on. “This business has changed since KG last played. And with that being said, the edge that some of those guys had, including KG when KG played, it’s not really accepted these days because of the business, because of the partners, what they want to see, how they want the game to look, and all of these different things.”

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Silver previously mentioned how the league is heading in a different direction as we approach 2030. “There’s a huge amount of our content that people essentially consume for free. This is very much a highlights-based sport, so Instagram, TikTok… are prime examples.”

Earlier today, the NBA head honcho said the league needs to partner with the EuroLeague. The potential additions of new teams in Seattle, Las Vegas, or even Mexico City mean ‘big business’ for all stakeholders involved.

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For veterans like Green, thriving means channeling that unaccepted “edge” into leadership. The need for mentoring young stars, shaping narratives off-court, and ensuring the league’s growth mustn’t dilute its soul. As expansion looms, Silver & Co. will need to find its feet, balancing business savvy with the competitive DNA that built the NBA into what it is today.