Not Bronny James, but Close Friend Could Benefit From LeBron James’ Next Move, Speculates Insider

LeBron James’ looming free agency has sparked a flurry of partnership rumors. Names like Curry, Giannis, Davis, and Edwards have all been floated as potential running mates, but the speculation doesn’t stop there. A new report suggests the Lakers may greenlight a Bronny James trade, potentially reuniting father and son. And lurking beneath it all is yet another possible reunion: one with a former championship teammate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m keeping my eye, too, on the thought. This is not ironclad intel aggregators,” Jake Fischer said during Bleacher Report Live. “But I have certainly been passed along the notion that Kevin Love should not be discounted as a potential plus one to whatever team LeBron James joins.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, Marc J. Spears reported that if the Lakers were to re-sign James, they would add Kevin Love to the team. While the move to the Lakers did not materialize, the idea of two former Cavs teammates reuniting still potentially exists. Not too long ago, Love was also seeking a buyout from the Jazz to reportedly join the Lakers.

Given Utah’s off-season moves, it seems unlikely that the 5x All-Star will return. The summer moves include re-signing Jusuf Nurkic, adding Jaxson Hayes, and bringing back Mo Bamba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the frontcourt is already loaded and boasts Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Kyle Filipowski. With 15 roster spots secured, this indicated that Kevin Love’s time in Utah is certainly over.

One positive for the former Cavs player remains his leadership. He was well loved in Utah and can create the same influence on any team that LeBron James goes to.

ADVERTISEMENT

The linked teams: Cavaliers, Heat, Wolves and 76ers are all in need of leaders to stabilize their core. For now, his agent Rich Paul has stated there is no timeline for the impending decision. While that remains in the air, even Bronny James’ future is not secure.

“Trading Bronny James to wherever (LeBron James) goes is not a difficult thing for the Los Angeles Lakers to do because his salary is so small,” Laker Nation’s Trevor Lane said. “I think the best-case scenario, what we are talking about here is a second-round pick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Viral rumor allegedly leaked Bronny and LeBron James’ next team

Once the report dropped that the Lakers would be willing to accept the trade, options for Bronny James’ next team emerged. The Miami Heat could sign LeBron James for $7 million, leaving enough room to add another player on a minimum deal. But what if the James’ would return to their home?

ADVERTISEMENT

The viral cupcake lady who broke the news about LeBron James returning to the Cavs all these years ago was once again in the limelight. “Hey, guys. I’ve got it on good authority that not only is LeBron coming back to Cleveland, but he’s bringing Bronny *and* Draymond with him!”

This was the first post, and many started believing it. After all, the 2014 move was the right one. But there was a quick update that poured cold water on any James-family reunion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“EDIT: This is an old story from years ago that popped into my memories today. I’m just sharing a fun local memory by joking about what’s on the rumor mill…not reporting new news. If I hear anything concrete again, I’ll be sure to let you know!”

But the bottom line remains the same. LeBron James will sign with a new team, and another free agent, former teammate, or even his son could follow him.