Not Bronny James, This Lakers Star Is Cooper Flagg’s Summer League Threat Claims LeBron’s Ex-Teammate

Sunburns heal. But tonight’s heat? That’s eternal. Cooper Flagg is finally rocking that #32, and Vegas might just combust. All eyes lock on this Maverick as the Duke wonderboy makes his Summer League entrance. Yes, Bronny James stands across in purple and gold. And sure, that name carries weight. But Flagg and Dallas have another storm brewing on the court. This showdown? Less of a warm-up, more of a wildfire. The basketball world better buckle up. Showtime just found a new face.

Bronny James gears up for Year 2 after logging 27 games as a rookie, posting 2.3 points on 31.3 percent shooting. He has already played two games in the California Classic, and on July 8, L.A. sealed an 89 to 88 win over the Spurs with a 15 to 5 dagger run.

However, Dallas needs to look out for Dalton Knecht, who finally caught fire in Tuesday’s California Classic clash. Drafted in 2024, the Lakers’ sharpshooter turned heads with a bounce-back performance that screamed promise. His Summer League journey has been a mix of highs and lulls, but this flash of brilliance might be the spark L.A. was waiting for.

Now, on the Road Trippin’ podcast, LeBron James’s ex-Cavs teammates Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins discussed the highly anticipated Lakers vs. Mavericks, Bronny vs. Cooper conversation. However, James Jr. is the Mavs’ least concern.“I got a feeling it’s going to end up turning into the battle of Cooper Flagg and Dalton Knecht more so than Cooper Flagg and Bronny, without a doubt. Knecht—that’s what it’s going to end up turning into, and it’s going to end up becoming a show,” Big Perk commented.

Knecht may have stumbled early, shooting 3 for 13 with zero threes in a 10-point, four-rebound, two-assist, and two-steal effort. Game two saw just four points on 2 for 7 shooting. But on Tuesday night, something snapped. He erupted for 25 points on 50 percent shooting, drilling four threes on eight attempts and grabbing eight rebounds. Coaches and fans expect the 24-year-old to dominate the Summer League. He finally answered.

Now, that’s a big red flag for Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks. Knecht already averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 boards, and 0.8 assists in his rookie year while shooting 46 percent overall and 38 percent from deep. So when he starts cooking, defenders better scramble. The Duke phenom Flagg may command the spotlight, but Knecht just turned this matchup into a serious complication. With LeBron in mind and Luka in the shadows, Knecht is suddenly swinging momentum like a seasoned flamethrower.

Maybe AR’s secret mantras have worked for the sophomore forward. Dalton Knecht has found more than just his game—he found a mentor in Austin Reaves. After logging 78 regular-season games and 2 playoff battles, the 24-year-old forward has embraced the grind. Reaves saw something brewing. And if effort is the currency, Knecht’s spending is like a future starter.

Meanwhile, Dallas has more to worry about than Bronny James or Dalton Knecht lighting it up. Cooper Flagg’s debut comes wrapped in pressure, expectations, and the chaos of Summer League unpredictability. The crowd, the cameras, the pacing, and even the Vegas nerves might test him more than any defender. Before battling rivals, Flagg must first conquer the moment.

More worries for Cooper Flagg on his debut night vs. the Lakers

Richard Jefferson summed it up with flair, saying, “All of Dallas’ Summer League, they’re setting things up to help him benefit.” That’s the Cooper Flagg effect. “They’re going to run a quote-unquote Summer League offense,” where “everybody around him knows the assignment. Get the ball to Cooper, ’cause he’s a playmaker.” Like Deandre Ayton or Karl-Anthony Towns, the No.1 picks of past years, “big fella’s got to touch it.” Flagg’s moment is here, and “he’s going to put on a show.” However, the 18-year-old Dallas Mavericks superstar needs to be careful.

Jefferson added, “The only two things that could stop him, in my opinion—Cooper Flagg—from putting on a show are foul trouble or an inefficient night. Just a random foul trouble. You can’t get into it. You’re right. But when I say foul trouble, I mean like if he’s not moving the puppies. He’s getting… because they will take you out. They’re not just gonna be like, “He’s got six fouls in the first half.” It’s like, no, no, no, no, no. You just can’t foul out.”

This one’s got all the spice. Cooper Flagg’s debut carries heat, hype, and high risk. From Bronny buzz to Dalton Knecht’s breakout and Jefferson’s foul trouble warning, the stakes are scorching. Everyone knows the assignment: get the ball to Flagg. But the pressure’s real, the lights are blinding, and Vegas never blinks. Jefferson’s foul trouble prophecy hanging in the air, Flagg’s moment could define the summer. Most-watched ever? Maybe not. But in the last decade? This might just top the charts.