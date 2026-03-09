“Not Concerned”: JB Bickerstaff Shuts Down Celtics Concerns After Pistons-Heat Loss

The Eastern Conference couldn’t prepare for the shock that hit them. Jayson Tatum marked his return for the Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks. That changed the power balance entirely. Things turned worse for the Detroit Pistons. Their resurgence seems to have been cut short after the All-Star break. They’ve now lost four in a row, with the race for the top seed only getting tighter against the Shamrocks.

But Pistons head coach J.B Bickerstaff is not worried about a sleeping giant awakening. His first and primary concern remains ensuring the Pistons pick up some momentum amidst a four-game skid.

“You know Boston obviously is a good team. But we’re not concerned about Boston. You know, our biggest concern is making sure that we’re doing what we need to do to go out and be as good as we possibly can,” Bickerstaff said about the Boston Celtics.

It’s not exactly a surprise. The Pistons have spent the entire season competing with the Oklahoma City Thunder to be the best team in the NBA. Since the break, they’ve lost some of that synergy. Without that fluidity coming back, Detroit doesn’t stand a strong chance of getting out of the East anyway.

Imago Mar 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

So instead of making it about the opponent, J.B. Bickerstaff is urging his players to put their entire focus on improving the situation. It’s not a cause for panic. “Everybody goes through you know difficult times or goes through you know a little bit of a rut,” said the Pistons coach. It all comes down to how the team can respond to their situation.

One thing’s for sure. Improve or not, the Pistons must see the Celtics as rivals. With Tatum, they are yet to lose a game. Furthermore, Jaylen Brown has been an MVP candidate in JT’s absence. The Celtics are banded together, with some of their championship core ready to make another run.

J.B. Bickerstaff welcomes adversity on the Pistons

After dropping a game against the Brooklyn Nets, the in-form Miami Heat proved too much for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren combined for an efficient 50 points. However, the team engine didn’t function as well as needed. The Pistons shot just 29.7% from beyond the arc. Only Cunningham made multiple three-pointers against the Heat.

They are concerning signs coming out of the break. However, J.B. Bickerstaff also sees this as a necessary phase for his young team.

“This is the first time really this year that we’ve hit, you know, somewhat of a bump in the road. And it’s good for us. Right. The adversity is good for us. It’s only going to bring us tighter together. This group has proven that. So, there’s just opportunity for growth, opportunity for lessons. We’ll be just fine,” said the head coach.

It’s somewhat true. Over a long NBA season, timing plays an important role. Teams need luck at the right moment. Similarly, adversity at the right time could really benefit teams. In the Pistons’ case, they have made some noise after a long time. They experienced the highs of being the best team in their conference, and at times in the NBA. Now, they have to build on that foundation again, reminding themselves of how they made the ascent in the first place.

It’s better to have to deal with this heading into the postseason. It gives the Pistons a chance to polish their schemes and be as together as they can as a team with the postseason right around the corner. There’s no certainty that the team will figure it out. But Bickerstaff’s optimism is just as strong as his demands.

He won’t let the Pistons turn into nervy competitors after an exquisite campaign.