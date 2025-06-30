Not Dawn Staley, Knicks Reportedly Picks Title-Winning Coach Amid Russell Westbrook Rumor

Entering the offseason, the New York Knicks are a team in distress. The mayhem Tom Thibodeau’s sacking led to needs to calm down if they want to redeem themselves next season. Too many names have come up in recent times. But none seem to fit into the shoes of the veteran 67-year-old. However, after a field day trip, Leon Rose & Co. might have found the match. And it’s NOT Dawn Staley.

Recently, the Knicks reportedly reached out to South Carolina women’s basketball icon Dawn Staley to take over from where Thibs left off. However, rumors now strongly suggest that Sacramento Kings’ former head coach, Mike Brown, could be the one.

No, not even Jason Kidd seemingly made it to the cut! Frank Isola’s latest reveal feels less like breaking news and more like the inevitable taking shape. The mutual interest between Brown and the Knicks has quietly gathered steam in recent weeks. His name has echoed through every discussion, and now, with momentum building fast, all signs point toward an announcement that may be just around the corner.

Now, Mike Brown comes with four rings to his name. He has been an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich at the San Antonio Spurs. There, Brown won the first title in 2003. Then a two-peat in 2017 and ’18, and another one in 2022 with the Golden State Warriors, where he was the assistant head coach. Therefore, it’s not too difficult to understand why the Knicks might be pursuing the 55-year-old veteran.

But the air in NYC isn’t shifting around the vacant head coach scenes, only. The air is getting more dense as more rumors, precisely revolving around Russell Westbrook, take center stage. So, is Brodie on the move again?

The New York Knicks become a top contender for Russell Westbrook’s next venture amidst HC drama

As the clock ticks toward 6 p.m. ET on Monday, free agency is ready to unleash its annual chaos. Teams are gearing up to strike fast, and there’s no shortage of talent on the table. Among them is none other than Russell Westbrook. The veteran guard may be older, but his name still sparks interest across the league.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the New York Knicks have entered the chat. Westbrook’s fiery style and big-game experience could intrigue a roster looking to level up. Though nothing is official yet, the whispers are getting louder.

Meanwhile, in the 2024–25 season with the Nuggets, the veteran guard played 75 games with 36 starts, averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 44.9% overall and 32.3% from three.

So, the drama went from firing Tom Thibodeau to seeking Jason Kidd. Then, Mike Malone was in the mix, and the thriller also had Dawn Staley’s name in its script. Now, another sub-plot is taking over the New York Knicks. And let’s just say, this side story could soon turn into the main story, as Russell Westbrook enters the scene.