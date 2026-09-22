“Not Fair”: Knicks Star’s Daughters Have One Request for Their Baby Brother and It Involves OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby recently received a special honor when his former high school named its basketball court after him. Around the same time, another request involving the New York Knicks star came from a much more unexpected place. This time, it came from the family of one of his championship-winning teammates.

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Jose Alvarado and his partner Castillo are parents to two daughters, Nazanin, known as “Naz,” and Brooklyn. The Knicks guard has often spoken about his daughters with affection, calling them “the reason why I do everything” while embracing his role as a proud “girl dad.” The family recently grew by one more member after welcoming a baby boy.

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His name has not been confirmed publicly, but his older sisters already had a suggestion in mind.

In a lighthearted video shared shortly after the birth, Brooklyn and Naz decided their newborn brother should be named after one of their dad’s Knicks teammates. Their choice was none other than Anunoby.

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When Jose asked Brooklyn what she called her baby brother, she confidently answered, “OG Anunoby.” Jose quickly shut it down with “That’s not his name,” only for Brooklyn to insist, “Yes it is.” The back-and-forth continued until Jose repeated, “No it’s not,” and Brooklyn fired back, “Yes it is.” Then Naz Alvarado joined the debate with the funniest argument of all: “That’s not fair. Why can’t we just call him OG Anunoby?”

The exchange gave fans a glimpse into the playful side of the Alvarado household. But the joke did not stop there. OG Anunoby himself appeared to get a kick out of the sisters’ campaign, reposting the video to his Instagram Story with laughing emojis.

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There is also a basketball connection behind the joke. Alvarado arrived in New York after a trade-deadline move from the New Orleans Pelicans, giving the Knicks another energetic guard off the bench. The undrafted guard quickly became part of the team’s championship run, also delivered when the team needed him during the Finals.

In Game 4, the Puerto Rican guard finished with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range. He added two rebounds and three assists in just over 15 minutes off the bench. This offseason, Alvarado re-signed with the Knicks on a three-year contract.

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That helped make his connection with the Knicks’ championship group even more meaningful. OG Anunoby, meanwhile, had already etched his own name into Finals history in the same Game 4.

The Knicks forward made one of the most memorable plays of the 2026 NBA Finals when he scored on a tip-in with just 1.2 seconds remaining against the San Antonio Spurs. OG Anunoby’s latest honor also brought his journey back to where it started.

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He graduated from Jefferson City High School in 2015 after earning two all-state selections before continuing his career at Indiana. Hundreds of students gathered at the school’s gymnasium for the unveiling of new court emblems bearing the name “Ogugua ‘OG’ Anunoby Court.”

The moment carried plenty of significance for the Knicks star, who credited the people around him for helping shape his path.

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“I am blessed that I’ve grown up around so many amazing people, and the help of Jefferson City and all my friends and family and teachers have been amazing,” OG Anunoby said. “(I’ve) played in the NBA, won two championships with the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks. But it all started before. The people who believed in me in Jefferson City and supported me from day one. Thank you, Jefferson City.”

For OG Anunoby, the moment offered a lighter reminder of how far his name has traveled since his high school days. A court now carries his name in Jefferson City, while his impact in New York has earned him another championship and a place in Knicks history.

For the Alvarado sisters, however, none of that may matter as much as their simple solution to naming their baby brother. Their father may have rejected the idea, but OG’s laughing reaction suggests he was more than happy to play along.