“Not From the Burner Account”: NBC Announcer Takes Shot at Kevin Durant Over Heated Exchange With Fan

A controversy that began during the All-Star weekend continues to haunt Kevin Durant. It was social media that discovered the Rockets star’s alleged connection with the account @gethigher77. But this controversy has now been featured on national broadcasts multiple times, including during the game against the San Antonio Spurs.

With 4:28 left in the fourth frame, the NBC broadcasters noted that KD was having a go at someone on the sidelines. The Spurs were sailing ahead 128-108, and with 4:13 left, NBC’s Mike Tirico took a dig at the ‘KD Files’ controversy. “Durant’s going to keep the conversation; this is not from the burner account, this is from the real thing.”

Kevin Durant’s alleged X burner account went viral on Feb. 15. Tweets from the account took shots at former and current teammates. One fan even compiled a list of the so-called “Kevin Durant Files.” This was a group chat where former teammates and coaches, as well as many of Durant’s current teammates like Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., were slammed. It’s not the first time that this issue has been raised on a national broadcast.

Yesterday’s episode of Inside the NBA had the birthday special version of Shaqtin’ a Fool. Shaquille O’Neal and the Emmy-winning show did a very subtle jab at KD. The Rockets star was part of the segment because of his back-to-back turnovers and a technical foul against the Washington Wizards. Once the highlights of the court ended, the clip had a graphic of someone wearing a Durant jersey sitting in front of a computer, typing in a lot of tweets.

All 4 members of Inside the NBA did not react to this. That’s why it was an indirect jab towards Kevin Durant‘s situation. This all comes at a time when the netizens have already assumed that the account belongs to the 37-year-old

Kevin Durant’s silence only risks his reputation

It’s not that the Rockets star is not aware of the controversy. Straight after the All-Star break, in the very first training session with his Houston teammates, KD was asked about this issue. But his answer wasn’t convincing. Durant brushed it off as “Twitter nonsense,” making it clear that the team’s focus is on the court.

During the game against the Knicks last month, this was again brought up on a national broadcast. It was ESPN’s coverage, where Lisa Salters pointed out an interesting detail. “What KD did not say was that the account was not his,” Salters reported. “With KD neither confirming nor denying the allegations, the speculations are just kind of left out there. And you have to wonder if it’s having any effect on the Rockets locker room.”

So, the silence is not benefiting anyone. What Mike Tirico referred to is the usual behavior of KD, who often is involved in back-and-forth with the fans on X. But this time, he has been quiet ever since the controversy. Many netizens feel it’s a guilty conscience.