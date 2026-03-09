‘Not Giving Up On My Money’ – Stephen A. Smith Prioritizes $100M Fortune Over America

All the steam around analyst Stephen A. Smith’s potential presidential run in 2028 has vanished before it could gain more momentum. Smith has been teasing a possible 2028 Democratic presidential run to replace President Donald Trump. However, the ESPN analyst recently poured cold water on the excitement around his presidential run on a podcast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Smith recently appeared on the debut episode of Fox News Media’s “Hang Out with Sean Hannity” podcast. There, he disappointed a lot of his fans who were waiting to see the 58-year-old in a much larger role than just being a sports analyst. However, Smith revealed that he doesn’t want to stop making money, hence giving up on aspirations of a presidential run. “I don’t think I’m running either cause I’ve got to give up my money,” Smith replied. “Let me put the presidential aspirations to bed. If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith, as recently as a month ago, on CBS Sunday Mornings, revealed that he is giving strong consideration to running for America’s president in 2028. “I will confess to you, I’m giving strong consideration to being on that debate stage for 2027. I’ve got this year coming up 2026, to think about it, to study, to know the issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 58-year-old bags $21 million a year on a contract of 5 years (a total of $105 million) from ESPN, where he is the face of the channel, delivering the most controversial takes in American sports. He takes home an additional $12 million a year from SiriusXM, as per a report via The Athletic. According to that report, his earnings from podcasts and shows range close to $40 million per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen A. Smith reacts after New York Knicks suffer shock defeat against the Lakers

The New York Knicks suffered a brutal away defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers despite heading into the game in great rhythm. It was an off-day for Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who shot just 8-19 from the field, scoring 24 points in the loss. Following the game, Stephen A. Smith, who is a very public Knicks fan, expressed his thoughts about the defeat on ‘First Take.’

“I am not happy at all. … I’m very concerned about the Knicks,” said Smith, per First Take on X. “This is not the same team as under Tom Thibodeau,” he added. “It’s not the same team. They are softer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knicks struggled all night with their offensive rhythm. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 25 points and 16 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson added 24 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Despite the late push in the fourth quarter, their offensive struggles proved too costly for the Knicks. They shot just 8-of-34 from three-point range and committed eight turnovers during the final quarter alone, preventing them from making a comeback in the game.

The Knicks faithful have already started doubting their current head coach, Mike Brown, as many feel that the grit and mental toughness are missing in this team, which were present when Tom Thibodeau was at the helm. He was eventually fired after New York’s Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers last season. Smith also pointed that out in his rant. However, all is not lost for the Knicks, as they are still well-placed in the Eastern Conference and have all the potential to make a deep playoff run this season.